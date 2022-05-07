ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ainsworth, IA

One person injured in single vehicle accident

By Iowa's News Now Staff
cbs2iowa.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne person is injured after a a single vehicle accident on Westbound Highway...

cbs2iowa.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCRG.com

Dubuque crash kills one, injures two

Noelridge Greenhouse in Cedar Rapids held its annual Mother's Day Showcase on Sunday for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Adaptive keyboard helps Dubuque teen stay in the game after partial paralysis. Updated: 2 hours ago. A Dubuque teen is able to play video games still, despite...
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Police make arrest in fatal two-vehicle accident on I-380

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police have made an arrest in relation to a fatal vehicle accident that occurred Thursday afternoon. At approximately 3:56 pm, Cedar Rapids Police and Firefighters were dispatched to the southbound area of I-380 and Highway 30 for a report of a two-vehicle accident.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Crash involving three vehicles in Clayton County results in two people hurt

LUANA, Iowa (KCRG) - A mid-afternoon crash in Clayton County on Sunday sent two people to a nearby hospital, according to officials. At around 2:31 p.m., the Iowa State Patrol was sent to a report of a crash along U.S. Highway 18, near its intersection with County Road X16 south of Luana. Deputies believe that a 2019 GMC Yukon was driving westbound on Highway 18 and crossed the center line, colliding with a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox and 2007 Honda CR-V.
CLAYTON COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
County
Washington County, IA
Washington County, IA
Accidents
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Washington County, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Accidents
City
Ainsworth, IA
WHO 13

2 killed in northwest Iowa crash

According to a report from the Iowa State Patrol (ISP), a Dodge van was driving west on 310th Street, and a truck was heading south on U.S. 75. A Chevrolet Silverado truck was stopped at U.S. 18 facing east, waiting to turn south on U.S. 75.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
NBC News

Juvenile arrested after missing 10-year-old found dead in Wisconsin

A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
Western Iowa Today

Creston Man arrested on 7 Warrants

(Creston) Creston Police arrested 24-year-old Kane Allen Michael Farlow of Creston on Saturday for Domestic Abuse, Assault-Strangulation, and Interference with Official Acts. In addition to those charges, Officers charged Farlow with a Department of Corrections Warrant for a Violation of Parole. Farlow had 7 Union County Warrants:. DUS-Driving while License...
CRESTON, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
WHO 13

Urbandale 17-year-old killed in I-35 crash

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — An Urbandale teenager died Tuesday night after his vehicle crashed into the back of a maintenance truck on I-35. According to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol, it happened around 10:40 p.m. on southbound I-35 near the Mills Civic Parkway exit. A dump truck was on the inside […]
URBANDALE, IA
Western Iowa Today

One person arrested following a road rage incident in Pottawattamie County

(Oakland) One person was arrested following a possible road rage incident in Pottawattamie County. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday, Deputies were called to a possible road rage incident northbound on Highway 59 from Magnolia Road. The caller reported a vehicle was repeatedly hitting his vehicle. The suspect vehicle then turned around and went southbound on Highway 59. A Deputy located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
KCTV 5

Man, woman found dead in wooded area, KCPD investigating double homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - In what police are calling a double homicide, a man and woman were found dead in a wooded area of Kansas City on Friday morning. At 9 a.m., officers received a report of a body at a location near Lydia Avenue west of I-29 and just south of the Missouri River. The scene is near railroad property near Garrison Square Park.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCRG.com

Driver of truck recovered from Cedar River identified

Noelridge Greenhouse in Cedar Rapids held its annual Mother's Day Showcase on Sunday for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Adaptive keyboard helps Dubuque teen stay in the game after partial paralysis. Updated: 5 hours ago. A Dubuque teen is able to play video games still, despite...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Police identify motorcyclist killed in I-380 crash Thursday

Two fallen Iowa State Patrol troopers honored at Peace Officer Memorial. State leaders honored two fallen Iowa State troopers at a Peace Officer Memorial Ceremony on Friday morning. Updated: 5 hours ago. Multiple fire departments responded to the fire in Linn County just after 7 a.m. Teen accused of killing...
LINN COUNTY, IA
KWQC

3 injured in crash on I-80 in Bureau County

BUREA (KWQC) - Three people suffered minor injuries following a crash Thursday night on Interstate 80 in Bureau County. Illinois State Police troopers responded around 7:47 p.m. for a crash involving two truck-tractor semi-trailers. According to troopers, one of the vehicles was westbound when it crosses over the median barrier...
BUREAU COUNTY, IL
KIMT

Fiery crash in Rochester leads to hospitalization, arrest

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A vehicle crash that resulted in a car catching fire ended with brothers potentially facing charges for DUI. Officers were sent to the 4200 block of Main Ave. SE. after a report that a car had left the roadway, struck a tree and caught fire. The driver...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Two men arrested after pursuit, standoff in Mason City

(ABC 6 News) - Two men are facing charges after a pursuit with police and standoff in Mason City. Cody Dean Dakin is charged with eluding a pursuing law enforcement officer, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, felon in possession of a firearm and interference with official acts. Michael David...
MASON CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Officials investigating truck in Cedar River, searching for driver

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Multiple emergency responders were searching in the Cedar River in Cedar Rapids on Saturday afternoon after a report of a truck in the water. At around 7:13 a.m., emergency responders received the initial report of the vehicle in the water about a mile upstream in the Cedar River from the Edgewood Road bridge. Officials said that a truck was completely submerged under several feet of water, though it was initially unclear if anybody was inside.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Traffic stop for texting while driving leads to weapons, drug charges

A Saturday afternoon traffic stop conducted by Iowa City Police for texting while driving has led to weapons and drug charges. According to arrest records, 35-year-old Samuel Allen of Pondview Court was pulled over just after 3:45pm after the officer saw him using a mobile device while operating his 2004 Chevy Malibu on Cross Park Avenue near Broadway Street. Allen could allegedly be seen reaching around the cabin of the vehicle. A search of the car turned up a Smith & Wesson M&P pistol in the glove compartment, approximately two grams of marijuana wrapped in a sandwich bag in the center console, and an open container of alcohol. The cabin also reportedly smelled of burnt marijuana.
IOWA CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy