Kyle Hart threw six no-hit innings and handed the Worcester Red Sox bullpen a three-run lead in the seventh inning, but it wasn’t enough on Saturday in Toledo. The Mud Hens (10-7) scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh off reliever Darin Gillies (two hits, two walks, two strikeouts) and then added two more in the eight against Durbin Feltman (three hits, one strikeout) en route to a 5-3 win.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO