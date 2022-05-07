ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrant, AL

2 Tarrant brothers charged with multiple child sex crimes involving 6 different victims

By Carol Robinson
AL.com
AL.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Two Tarrant brothers were arrested Friday on multiple child sex abuse charges involving six different victims. Mitchma Fredrick, 35, is charged with one count of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12, two counts of first-degree sexual...

www.al.com

