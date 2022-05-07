2 Tarrant brothers charged with multiple child sex crimes involving 6 different victims
By Carol Robinson
AL.com
3 days ago
Two Tarrant brothers were arrested Friday on multiple child sex abuse charges involving six different victims. Mitchma Fredrick, 35, is charged with one count of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12, two counts of first-degree sexual...
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
Escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White, now on the run for nine days with former Alabama jailer Vicky White, suffers from mental illness and likely poses a danger to himself and others when he’s outside of the structured environment of a jail, according to his former attorney. Dale...
Jurors found a man guilty of all charges for murdering a woman he briefly dated. “I’m still alive,” Brandon Roberts, 29, yelled Tuesday as judicial marshals took him from that courtroom in Bridgeport, Connecticut, according to The Connecticut Post. He shot therapist Emily Todd, 25, in the back...
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
An odd police standoff played out in Florida as an attorney representing the victim in a child abuse case locked himself in his car — with the girl, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office. Attorney Billy Joe “Hoot” Crawford eventually “let the girl out” and surrendered, resulting...
The daughter of a woman whose remains were found in a suitcase earlier this year in Bessemer faced her mother’s accused killer in court, seeing him for the first time since her mother disappeared 21 years ago. Brian Edward Jones, now 62, has been charged with murder and abuse...
A Birmingham man on trial for escape from an Alabama prison on Monday jumped from a second-story courthouse bathroom in another getaway attempt, authorities said. The incident happened about 9:30 a.m. at the St. Clair County courthouse in Ashville, said Sheriff Billy Murray. Antwone Lonezo Wilson, a 31-year-old man serving...
A Sunday morning shooting at a Bessemer convenience store left one man dead and a teen girl seriously injured. The shooting happened at 6:05 a.m. at Stop and Go on Dartmouth Avenue. It was one of two fatal shootings in Bessemer this weekend. Another homicide happened on Saturday. Sunday’s shooting,...
Authorities have released the names of three people killed in weekend shootings in Bessemer and Birmingham. Teresa Denise Coleman, 45, was killed Saturday morning in southwest Birmingham. In Bessemer, Warren Oliver Weatherspoon, 48, died early Saturday. Then, on Sunday morning, 39-year-old Kenneth Rechard Clark was killed in a shooting outside...
UPDATE May 9, 2022: Montgomery Police Spokesperson Lieutenant J. L. Williams said Derrion Jordan has been located. No other details were given. The Montgomery Police Department is asking for help finding 10-year-old Derrion Jordan who was last seen wearing a red shirt and khaki on Saturday afternoon. Jordan was last...
A former Massachusetts Corrections worker will be arraigned in a Massachusetts court on Friday in connection to the gruesome 1988 murder of an 11-year-old girl in Lawrence. Former Massachusetts Department of Corrections worker Marvin ‘Skip’ McClendon Jr., 74, has been accused of stabbing 11-year-old Melissa Ann Tremblay, of New Hampshire, to death in 1988, officials said.
A Monday afternoon shooting outside a Montgomery Sam’s Club left a Florida man dead. Montgomery police and fire medics responded at 1:30 p.m. to the 1000 block of Eastern Boulevard on a report of a disturbance and a person shot, said Capt. Saba Coleman. When they arrived, they found...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County deputies have released new details in the case of a mother and her two children found unconscious in a car near Poinciana on Mother’s Day. On Tuesday, the Osceola County Sheriff said Joanne Zephir admitted to making both her children drink bleach...
A man allegedly involved in a domestic violence incident has been shot by a Birmingham police officer after refusing to put down his weapon, according to Acting Police Chief Scott Thurmond. The department responded to a call about a domestic violence incident shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday on the south...
Comments / 0