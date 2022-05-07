ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburg, KS

Pittsburg State offers professional certifications for some students

By Payton Holloway
 3 days ago
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State University is offering something new for Communication students.

For the first time, this spring, students will have the opportunity to receive a professional certification.

The certifications are for social and digital media and are included with the degree.

11 students have earned the certification for the spring semester.

