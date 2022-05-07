ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man killed in double-shooting drive-by on 50th birthday, days after his mother died

By Hilary Golston
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT (FOX 2) - Police say Tony Windham was walking with another man on their way to the store when he was killed in what police called a targeted attack. Friday was Windham’s 50th birthday. FOX 2 spoke with his sister off camera. She’s just not ready to...

