BOSTON (CBS) – Big Sister Boston President & CEO Deb Re never had a sister. The youngest child in a family of five brothers, she says she was drawn to Big Sister Boston. “I know how important it is to have a mentor,” she explained to WBZ’s Lisa Hughes just hours after announcing her retirement. Re says it’s time to welcome a new leader to the organization. But the transition will be bittersweet. She still feels the same passion and enthusiasm for the group and its mission that she did when she walked through the doors 16 years ago....

BOSTON, MA ・ 30 MINUTES AGO