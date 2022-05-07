ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Maple Leafs' Jack Campbell: Big man in net in win

 3 days ago

Campbell made 32 saves in a 5-2 win over Tampa Bay in Game 3 on Friday. The game was closer than...

Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Picks up three points in Game 4

Crosby recorded a goal and two assists in Monday's 7-2 win over the Rangers. Crosby got the Penguins on the board in the first period with a power-play goal before picking up a pair of assists in the second on goals from Mike Matheson and Jake Guentzel. The 34-year-old center has nine points through the first four games of the series with two goals and seven assists. Crosby now has 31 goals and 53 assists in 69 career playoff games.
PITTSBURGH, PA
White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Blows save after grand slam

Hendriks allowed two runs on two hits in Monday's loss to the Guardians. He recorded one out and was charged with a blown save. The White Sox entered the ninth inning with an 8-2 lead but Hendriks was called in after Tanner Banks struggled. The veteran righty proceeded to serve up a grand slam to Josh Naylor to send the game to extra innings. His ERA jumped to 4.61 through 13.2 innings after blowing a save for the first time since his season debut.
CHICAGO, IL
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Will travel with team

Wilson (lower body) will join the team when it departs for Game 5 against Florida on Wednesday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports. Wilson's status remains in doubt as he continues to be classified as day-to-day despite making the trip. If he does suit up versus Florida, the 28-year-old winger could jump into a top-six role following his career year in which he set new personal bests in goals (24), assists (28) and power-play points (10).
NHL
Pirates' Andrew Knapp: Sitting third straight game

Knapp is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers. Knapp appeared set to fill in as Pittsburgh's primary catcher after Roberto Perez (hamstring) landed on the injured list over the weekend, but he now finds himself on the bench for the third consecutive contest. Michael Perez is 2-for-6 with two home runs, three RBI and a walk in his first two games and will work behind the plate again Tuesday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Hands out helper

Kreider notched an assist, three shots on goal and five hits in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Penguins in Game 3. Kreider hasn't been held off the scoresheet in the postseason. The winger has two goals and two helpers through the first three games of this first-round series. He's added 10 shots on net and 12 hits while playing a key role in all situations.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Padres' CJ Abrams: Demoted to Triple-A

Abrams was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday. The 21-year-old started 16 games during the first month of the season but never found his groove offensively with a .182/.270/.273 slash line in 65 plate appearances. Abrams' playing time diminished over the past couple weeks, and he'll now head back to the Triple-A level to see more regular at-bats. Ha-Seong Kim should continue to operate as the Friars' primary shortstop, though Abrams could receive another opportunity in the majors later in the year.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Pirates' Max Kranick: Rejoins big-league roster

The Pirates recalled Kranick from Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday. Kranick was optioned to Indianapolis on Sunday after he was called up to serve as the Pirates' 27th man for the club's doubleheader Saturday with the Reds, but he'll be eligible to return to Pittsburgh just two days later due to outfielder Jake Marisnick (thumb) being placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. While he's with Pittsburgh, Kranick is expected to work out of the bullpen as a long-relief or multi-inning option.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Watch: A's second baseman Tony Kemp makes web gem of the year candidate

Oakland Athletics second baseman Tony Kemp made a catch Tuesday that was so ridiculous that even he couldn't believe he made the play. The A's were defending a 3-0 lead in the eighth inning when the Detroit Tigers' Jeimer Candelario hit a shot that looked like it would easily drop into shallow center field for a single. Instead, Kemp made a diving catch to end the inning.
OAKLAND, CA
Blues' Nick Leddy: Good to go

Leddy (upper body) will return to the lineup for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Wild, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. This is great news for the Blues, as Leddy did a great job of shutting down Minnesota's top line in Game 1 before missing the next three contests with an upper-body issue. Look for the 31-year-old American to skate on the top pairing Tuesday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Brought back from IL

The Rays reinstated Choi (elbow) from the 10-day injured list Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. He'll start at first base and serve as the Rays' cleanup hitter in the team's series finale in Seattle, according to Topkin. Infielder Isaac Paredes was sent to Triple-A Durham to...
SEATTLE, WA
Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Gets starting nod

Fleury will guard the home goal during Tuesday's Game 5 versus the Blues, Kevin Falness of the Minnesota Wild Radio Network reports. Fleury was a little shaky in Sunday's Game 4 against St. Louis, surrendering four goals on 33 shots en route to a 5-2 defeat, but coach Dean Evason will nonetheless stick with the veteran netminder for a pivotal Game 5 matchup. The Blues put up six goals through Games 1 and 2 in Minnesota to open the series.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Celtics vs. Bucks score: Jayson Tatum, Al Horford fuel comeback as Boston evens up series in Game 4

The resilient Boston Celtics trail for much of Game 4, yet rally in the fourth quarter to even the series against the Milwaukee Bucks with a crucial 116-108 win Monday night. Veteran big man Al Horford turns back the clock and scores a career playoff-high 30 points for Boston, which avoids falling in a 3-1 hole in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Game 5 is set for Wednesday at the TD Garden.
BOSTON, MA
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Remains out for Game 5

Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said Middleton (knee) remains out for Game 5, but he didn't rule the All-Star out for the entire series, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Middleton suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain during Game 2 of the Bucks' opening-round series against the Bulls...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Remains out of lineup

Lowrie (back) isn't starting Monday against the Tigers. Lowrie was scratched from Sunday's lineup due to lower-back tightness, although he was reportedly available off the bench. He'll likely be available in a depth capacity once again Monday, and he should be considered day-to-day for now.
OAKLAND, CA
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Demoted amid season-long slump

The Cardinals optioned DeJong to Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Since slugging a career-high 30 home runs in 2019 and earning an All-Star nod, DeJong hasn't come close to replicating that performance in the two-plus seasons that have followed. He was off to an especially brutal start to the 2022 campaign, having slashed just .130/.209/.208 with a career-worst 29.1 percent strikeout rate. The Cardinals will send DeJong down to Memphis with the hope that he finds his swing and recaptures some confidence at the plate, but at least for now, his time as the big club's everyday shortstop is over. Tommy Edman is expected to slide over from second base to play shortstop in the short term, while Brendan Donovan will be first in line to get a look as St. Louis' primary option at the keystone.
GLENDALE, AZ
Rays' Isaac Paredes: Sent back to minors

The Rays optioned Paredes to Triple-A Durham on Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Paredes will lose his spot on the 26-man active roster after the Rays reinstated Ji-Man Choi (elbow) from the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. During his week-long stay with Tampa Bay, Paredes appeared in six games and went 5-for-19 with a double, two runs and two RBI.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Padres' Matt Beaty: Exits with shoulder injury

Beaty left Saturday's loss to the Marlins after appearing to injure his shoulder while diving for a ball in the second inning, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Beaty got the start in right field but had to give way to Jose Azocar after landing awkwardly on the attempted catch in the second frame. Manager Bob Melvin didn't sound optimistic about Beaty's prognosis after the game, stating, "They're working on him right now, but it was obviously enough to where he had to come out of the game, so that's not a great sign." San Diego is already without primary right fielder Wil Myers, who is on the 10-day injured list with a thumb injury, so losing Beaty for any amount of time would further thin the team's outfield depth. Options in right field behind Myers and Beaty include Azocar, Trayce Thompson and CJ Abrams.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Orioles' DJ Stewart: Lands on injured list

Stewart (undisclosed) is on the 7-day minor-league injured list at Triple-A Norfolk. Stewart has played just once for Norfolk since he was designated for assignment by the Orioles. There are no further details on the nature of his injury.
BALTIMORE, MD
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Remains sidelined

Crawford (back) remains on the bench Monday against the Phillies. Crawford left Saturday's game against the Rays with back spasms and didn't take part in Sunday's series finale. He'll miss the chance to face his former team Monday, but there's been no indication that he's anything other than day-to-day. Dylan Moore will make another start at shortstop.
SEATTLE, WA

