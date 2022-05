ANDOVER, Kan. (KAKE) - Zach Dinicola and his wife were driving back to their home in Andover Friday when they noticed a tornado forming in the sky. Dinicola says he started to joke with his wife that the tornado looked to be near their home and started recording the funnel for his social media. About an hour later he and his wife found out, his house had been hit.

ANDOVER, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO