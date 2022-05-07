ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Asian American & Pacific Islander Artists featured at City Hall

By Theresa Marsenburg
 3 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new art exhibit at Rochester City Hall invites visitors into the Asian American & Pacific Islander experience.

“Through and Beyond the Pandemic” is a collection of art curated by artist Mimi Lee. It includes photographs of the many Filipino front line workers who served throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and the Origami Cranes for Peace Project. Other art on display poses questions such as “How do we use constructs like family and race to define ourselves and individuals?”

Mayor Malik Evans added the city of Rochester’s vibrancy comes from many origins. He says so many residents of Rochester are represented in the exhibit. ” I found myself reflecting on these questions and although those stories are not mine I recognize the stories of people who look like me reflected in all those pieces,” explained Mayor Evans.

The artwork in the Link Gallery at City Hall is part of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month celebrations.

