NHL

Maple Leafs' Colin Blackwell: First career NHL playoff goal

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Blackwell scored a goal Friday in a 5-2 win over Tampa Bay...

www.cbssports.com

Related
CBS Sports

Penguins' Kris Letang: Picks up two helpers in Game 4

Letang recorded two assists, three hits and three blocked shots in Monday's 7-2 win over the Rangers. Letang assisted on Sidney Crosby's power-play tally in the first period before adding another helper on Danton Heinen's goal in the second. The veteran defenseman has three assists in the series after recording a career-best 68 points (10 goals and 58 assists) during the regular season. In 146 career playoff contests, Letang has 22 goals and 67 assists.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Blues' Nick Leddy: Good to go

Leddy (upper body) will return to the lineup for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Wild, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. This is great news for the Blues, as Leddy did a great job of shutting down Minnesota's top line in Game 1 before missing the next three contests with an upper-body issue. Look for the 31-year-old American to skate on the top pairing Tuesday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Rangers' Chris Kreider: Hands out helper

Kreider notched an assist, three shots on goal and five hits in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Penguins in Game 3. Kreider hasn't been held off the scoresheet in the postseason. The winger has two goals and two helpers through the first three games of this first-round series. He's added 10 shots on net and 12 hits while playing a key role in all situations.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Bruins' Hampus Lindholm: Unavailable against Canes

Lindholm (upper body) didn't travel with the team for Tuesday's Game 5 matchup with Carolina, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports. Lindholm will be on the shelf for his third straight contest due to his lingering upper-body issue. Even prior to getting hurt, the 28-year-old blueliner logged just one point in his last five outings despite averaging 21:30 of ice time, including 2:27 with the man advantage.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Blows save after grand slam

Hendriks allowed two runs on two hits in Monday's loss to the Guardians. He recorded one out and was charged with a blown save. The White Sox entered the ninth inning with an 8-2 lead but Hendriks was called in after Tanner Banks struggled. The veteran righty proceeded to serve up a grand slam to Josh Naylor to send the game to extra innings. His ERA jumped to 4.61 through 13.2 innings after blowing a save for the first time since his season debut.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Mark Melancon: Suffers first blown save of season

Melancon (0-3) took the loss and blew a save against the Rockies on Saturday, allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits over two-thirds of an inning. He struck out one. The game was a pitchers' duel throughout, with Arizona breaking through for a run in the bottom of the eighth to take a 1-0 lead. Melancon was tasked with closing things out for Arizona but was unable to do so, allowing three straight two-out singles that allowed four runs to cross the plate. This was the veteran closer's first blown save as a member of the Diamondbacks after successfully converting his first five opportunities.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Remains out of lineup

Lowrie (back) isn't starting Monday against the Tigers. Lowrie was scratched from Sunday's lineup due to lower-back tightness, although he was reportedly available off the bench. He'll likely be available in a depth capacity once again Monday, and he should be considered day-to-day for now.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sports

76ers fined $50,000 by NBA after Joel Embiid's return for violating injury reporting rules

The Philadelphia 76ers have been fined $50,000 for violating the NBA's injury reporting rules, the league announced Saturday. The fine was issued in regards to the return of Joel Embiid, whose status the NBA claims Philadelphia failed to disclose in an accurate and timely manner leading up to the game. Philadelphia won that game, 99-79 and came within one game of tying their second-round series with the Heat thanks in large part to Embiid's return.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

2022 NFL schedule release: Jets opponents, previews, full list of teams on regular-season schedule

The New York Jets are on the upswing as a franchise -- after years of bad football has clouded the franchise. New York hasn't experienced a winning season since 2015 and have won just 27 games over the past six seasons -- the fewest in the NFL. The Jets went just 4-13 last season in Zach Wilson's first season as the starting quarterback and are looking to build in Year 2 of the Wilson era.
NFL
CBS Sports

Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Ready to pitch two innings

Strasburg (neck) is scheduled to pitch a two-inning simulated game this week at the Nationals' spring training facility in Florida, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. Manager Dave Martinez said Sunday that he wants Strasburg to build up his pitch count a bit more before beginning a minor-league rehab assignment, so the 33-year-old seems likely to remain in Florida for at least another week. The Nationals have been bringing Strasburg along slowly as he works his way back from thoracic outlet syndrome surgery, which cut short his 2021 season. Since he'll presumably require multiple rehab starts before returning from the 10-day injured list, Strasburg appears unlikely to make his 2022 Nationals debut until June.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Gets starting nod

Fleury will guard the home goal during Tuesday's Game 5 versus the Blues, Kevin Falness of the Minnesota Wild Radio Network reports. Fleury was a little shaky in Sunday's Game 4 against St. Louis, surrendering four goals on 33 shots en route to a 5-2 defeat, but coach Dean Evason will nonetheless stick with the veteran netminder for a pivotal Game 5 matchup. The Blues put up six goals through Games 1 and 2 in Minnesota to open the series.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Orioles' DJ Stewart: Lands on injured list

Stewart (undisclosed) is on the 7-day minor-league injured list at Triple-A Norfolk. Stewart has played just once for Norfolk since he was designated for assignment by the Orioles. There are no further details on the nature of his injury.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Texans' Jerry Hughes: Signed by Houston

The Texans signed Hughes on Tuesday, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports. Hughes has missed only one game since 2011, but his production has dropped in recent years. Regardless, the veteran should still garner a solid role for the Texans in 2022.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Celtics vs. Bucks score: Jayson Tatum, Al Horford fuel comeback as Boston evens up series in Game 4

The resilient Boston Celtics trail for much of Game 4, yet rally in the fourth quarter to even the series against the Milwaukee Bucks with a crucial 116-108 win Monday night. Veteran big man Al Horford turns back the clock and scores a career playoff-high 30 points for Boston, which avoids falling in a 3-1 hole in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Game 5 is set for Wednesday at the TD Garden.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Angels' Max Stassi: Resting Monday

Stassi will sit Monday against the Rays, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports. Stassi sits after starting five of the last six games, something he didn't do at any point in April. Chad Wallach will take over behind the plate.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Angels' Taylor Ward: Not in Monday's lineup

Ward isn't starting Monday against the Rays, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. Ward started in the last four games and went 4-for-13 with three runs, six walks and six strikeouts. He'll get a breather while Jack Mayfield starts in right field and bats sixth.
ANAHEIM, CA

