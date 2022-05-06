With 'game-changing' checks, James Vitale embodies the spirit of St. Rose boys lacrosse

TINTON FALLS – The miracle moments keep adding up for the St. Rose boys lacrosse team while the team’s roster sometimes shrinks due to injury.

Friday’s Shore Conference Tournament play-in game against Toms River East for the No. 15 seed was just another example.

The Purple Roses started the game with just a handful of substitutes but held off Toms River East, 8-6, at the Campelli Sports Complex to advance to play No. 2 seed Manasquan in Monday's 3 p.m. first round game.

“Fourteen kids at the start of the year. Nothing we can do at the end of the day. We lost our best defenseman Sean Annitto about a week ago. It was terrible. But we have to bounce back from that. Our backup goalie (Cameron McManus) is now playing defense for us. We only have 2 two substitutes (now),” St. Rose’s James Vitale said. “And my brother got hurt today, Jeff Vitale, (and he was) out for the rest of the game. So, we were only down to one substitute (today). At the end of the day, we all love the sport so much and we’re just going to keep working, no matter who we got on the bench.”

That mentality has fueled the passion that the Purple Roses (9-5) play with this season. They started off 5-0 before hitting a slump, which saw them lose four straight games.

But with Friday’s play-in round win over Toms River East, the Purple Roses have won four of their last five games. With James Vitale playing long stick midfielder and using his signature move to check opposing players and get the ball back, the Purple Roses scored the first two goals of the game via shots from Sean Lattimer and John Harold.

Toms River East (6-6) battled back with goals from Luke Barber and Maxson Hutteman but St. Rose’s James Magrini gave the team the lead for good, 3-2, with his goal with 3:09 left in the first quarter.

“I start off as an LSM (on the faceoff) and then I’ll go down and play close defense and we figure out the matchups from there most of the times,” James Vitale said. “It is a lot of just instinct. I’ve been playing since I was in kindergarten. I know how the game works. I’ve been getting better and working on my stick skills. I notice (players on their team) hanging it (their sticks) and I wait for them. It (checking like that) is risky but when you perfect it, it is a game-changer right there.”

Toms River East would tie the game at 3-3 via a Barber goal with 10:50 left in the second quarter but St. Rose closed out the first half with goals from Lattimer and Harold for a 5-3 halftime lead.

Eventually, the Purple Roses would ring up their four straight win over the Raiders after collecting previous victories in 2016, 2017 and 2021.

Overall, St. Rose’s Lattimer, Harold and Colin Westhoven each finished with two goals while James Magrini and Dan Bair each tallied one goal and Chris Devoy had six saves.

Toms River East’s Luke Barber amassed a game-high three goals while Noah Raimonde added two goals, Maxson Huttemann added one goal and Lester Cook had six saves.

In other boys lacrosse SCT games

Southern 15, Jackson Memorial 3

Jack Kolbe led the No. 5 seed Rams (12-1) in goals (4), assists (4) and points (8) while Kurt Falk added one goal, one assist and went 18-for-21 on faceoffs and Joey DeYoung had one goal and three assists in the first round victory over the Jaguars (9-5). DeYoung also recorded his 100th career point during the game. Tyler Sininsky (four saves) and Nick Roesch (three saves) each guarded the net. Southern has won both meetings against Jackson Memorial this season, including a 12-2 decision on April 13. The Jaguars’ Justin Perillo, Matt DeRosa and Drew Barocas each had one goal and Charlie Harrison and Elias Craig each added one assist while Hunter Olsen (12 saves) and Bryan Quackenbush (five saves) each played goalie.

In girls lacrosse SCT preliminary round games

Lacey 15, Toms River South 5

The trio of Madison Mace Gillivray, Kayleigh Flanegan and Zoey Smith each supplied four goals while Shyanne Nucifora added five assists and Maeve Meehan made eight saves as the No. 13 seed Lions (12-3) prevailed over No. 20 seed Toms River South (7-7), who was led by Eva Kuri (three goals), Cassidy Caufield (two goals) and Hailey Fodor (10 saves). Lacey led 9-2 at halftime.

Central 14, Brick 9

Hannah Lewis provided nine goals as the No. 14 seed Golden Eagles (7-6) defeated the No. 19 seed Green Dragons (6-6). Teammates Ashley Hronich added two goals while Allyson Smith, Samantha Versnel and Riley Coltenback each added one goal and Evelyn Rausher had six saves. Brick's Clare Ashe and Savannah Eichert produced a hat trick and Abby Achille had two goals and Skyler Freschi had one goal.

In boys volleyball SCT first round matches

Manchester 2, Central 0

The No. 8 seed Hawks (13-2) faced off against the No. 9 seed Golden Eagles (9-7) for the second time this season. In this meeting, Manchester secured game scores of 25-22 and 32-30 to eliminate Central from the SCT. Manchester’s Wojciech Szczech (33 assists, four digs, one kill, one block), Logan Alexander (18 digs, 3 service points, one ace), Evan Weiner (15 kills, three digs) and Joe Cita (12 digs, five service points) were the team’s top performers.

St. John Vianney 2, Pinelands 0

The No. 5 seed Lancers (12-3) ousted the No. 12 seed Wildcats via game scores of 25-14 and 25-17. Josh Hrabosky led the team with 26 assists and finished with two blocks, one kills, one dig and one ace, Matthew Brana added 10 kills, seven digs and one ace and Jack Farah added eight kills, three blocks, three digs. Pinelands' Dan Brunke had nine assists and two digs and Brogan Duelly had five kills.

Jackson Liberty 2, Middletown South 0

Channing Williams recorded a team-high 11 kills and added one block and one assist, Dollir Churyumov had a team-high 18 assists and added four service points, two digs and one kill and Trevor Van Valkenburgh had four kills, seven digs, seven service points and three aces as the No. 7 seed Lions (16-2) defeated the No. 10 seed Eagles (10-6). The game scores were 25-10, 25-19.

Colts Neck 2, Freehold 1

The No. 6 Cougars (15-3) rallied for the victory over the No. 11 seed Colonials (11-5), 20-25, 25-10, 26-24, as Mauricio Catalan-Rodriguez provided 28 assists, 10 digs, five service points, two kills and one block and Will Surdez added 12 digs, eight kills and three service points. Also, Ryan Westrich had 12 digs, seven service points and two aces. Freehold’s Jonathan Boccieri had a match-high 29 digs, Luke Boccieri had a team-high 23 assists and added two kills, one block, two digs and four service points. Also, Jon Boccieri broke his own single-game record in digs and is the school’s all-time leader with 209 career digs and Jack Cashman had a career-high nine digs to go along with eight kills, two assists, five service points and one ace.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: With 'game-changing' checks, James Vitale embodies the spirit of St. Rose boys lacrosse