LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s that time of year when ticks are out and are actively looking for a bloody meal -- at your expense. “We’re at a point where we know we have lots of ticks -- we know it’s that season and so, we might as well alert the public about that,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail.

INGHAM COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO