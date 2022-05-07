ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Motorcyclist hit from behind on Veterans Parkway

By Steve Timko
KOLO TV Reno
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A motorcyclist was taken for medical treatment as a precaution following a...

www.kolotv.com

Comments / 4

Daniel Craig
3d ago

Dangerous times for riders. It's cell phones!! Lock them up on the glove box or somewhere so people can concentrate on their DRIVING!!!!

Reply
4
ADA
3d ago

doesn't matter whats stated....its just a DANGEROUS SITUATION being on the Streets/Highwayseveryone is being AGGRESSIVE

Reply(1)
3
Related
KOLO TV Reno

Two dead in separate head-on crashes on western Nevada highways

WADSWORTH, Nev. (KOLO) -A wrong-way driver had several crashes on Interstate 80 Saturday afternoon before dying in a head-on crash near Wadsworth, the Nevada State Police reported. Additionally, another driver died Saturday afternoon in a head-on crash on U.S. 50 near Dayton, the NSP said. On Interstate 80, the wrong-way...
WADSWORTH, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Reno, NV
Accidents
Reno, NV
Crime & Safety
City
Reno, NV
Local
Nevada Accidents
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS Sacramento

Greyhound Says Bus Found Apparently Abandoned On I-80 Near Donner Lake Was Stuck Due to Tire Chain Issue

DONNER LAKE (CBS13) – A Greyhound bus that appeared abandoned shut down westbound Interstate 80 in the Sierra for a time Thursday evening. California Highway Patrol’s Truckee division posted about the strange find as snow started to blanket the high country. Tagging Greyhound in the post, CHP wrote “want to come pick up your bus that your driver abandoned on I-80 westbound, west of Donner Lake? Just in case anyone was wondering why 80 westbound was shut down in Truckee!” Officers later located the driver, and Greyhound has since released a statement that claims the bus got stuck due to the inclement weather and a tire chain issue. “Due to safety concerns, the passengers and driver were transferred to a passing schedule, returning to the original bus after speaking with highway patrol. Once repaired, the bus was then transferred to Reno,” Greyhound said in a statement. Chain controls remain in effect on I-80 as of Friday morning.    
TRUCKEE, CA
FOX40

CHP: Toddler dies after being struck by truck driven by his grandpa

The Latest – Thursday, May 5 1:15 p.m. The CHP identified the driver as 68-year-old David Souza of Auburn. An officer told FOX40 that Souza is the child’s grandfather and that police has his truck for evidence. An arrest hasn’t been made as the investigation is ongoing. Original story below NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — […]
NEVADA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy