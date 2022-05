ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for the 18 Sports Plays of the Week. The 18 Sports team brings you the top plays of the week from around the Twin Tiers. This week’s top plays include a two-run home run by Horseheads’ Rachel Lunger and a solo home run by Corning’s Grayson Saltzer. You can […]

ELMIRA, NY ・ 18 MINUTES AGO