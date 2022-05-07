Minor league report: Penguins shut out Bears in Game 1

Goaltender Tommy Nappier made 23 saves and led the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins to a 3-0 shutout victory at home against the rival Hershey Bears in Game 1 of their Atlantic Division first-round series at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre on Friday.

Forward Radim Zohorna had a goal and an assist for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton while defenseman P.O Joseph contributed two assists.

Highlights:

Game 2 of the best-of-three series is scheduled for Sunday, 5 p.m. at Hershey.

•

Defenseman Josh Maniscalco scored the lone goal for the Wheeling Nailers in a 5-1 road loss to the Toledo Walleye in Game 1 of their Central Division final series at the Huntingdon Center in Toledo, Ohio.

Goaltender Louis-Philip Guindon recorded the loss after he made only five saves on nine shots in 21:41 of ice time.

Highlights:

Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is scheduled for Saturday, 7:35 p.m. at Toledo.

Follow the Penguins all season long.