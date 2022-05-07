ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minor league report: Penguins shut out Bears in Game 1

By Seth Rorabaugh
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
Goaltender Tommy Nappier made 23 saves and led the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins to a 3-0 shutout victory at home against the rival Hershey Bears in Game 1 of their Atlantic Division first-round series at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre on Friday.

Forward Radim Zohorna had a goal and an assist for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton while defenseman P.O Joseph contributed two assists.

Highlights:

Game 2 of the best-of-three series is scheduled for Sunday, 5 p.m. at Hershey.

Defenseman Josh Maniscalco scored the lone goal for the Wheeling Nailers in a 5-1 road loss to the Toledo Walleye in Game 1 of their Central Division final series at the Huntingdon Center in Toledo, Ohio.

Goaltender Louis-Philip Guindon recorded the loss after he made only five saves on nine shots in 21:41 of ice time.

Highlights:

Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is scheduled for Saturday, 7:35 p.m. at Toledo.

Tribune-Review

Tim Benz: The Penguins have suddenly reduced Igor Shesterkin from bold to broken

OK. Now, this is what it looks like to break a goalie. Penguins fans should know. They’ve seen it before. That’s why I chuckled when I saw Penguins fans suggesting that their team had somehow gotten in the head of Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin after Game 2 of their Eastern Conference playoff series. A game he won 5-2. A game in which he dazzled, stopping 39 of 41 shots. Going back to the triple-overtime marathon of Game 1, Shesterkin kept the puck out of his net on 118 of 124 shots, a .952 save percentage.
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

WPIAL baseball playoff clinchings through May 9, 2022

The 2022 WPIAL baseball playoff field is almost set heading into the final days of section play. One more Class 4A team will clinch Tuesday to set the postseason field at 83 teams. Exclusive coverage of the 2022 WPIAL baseball playoffs is only here on TribHSSN.TribLive.com starting with the unveiling...
BASEBALL
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
11K+
Followers
388
Post
2M+
Views
