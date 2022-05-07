Government data shows Liam, Olivia reign supreme among top American baby names

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – Alexander is out. Theodore is in. And Liam and Olivia once again reign supreme among American baby names , according to the Social Security Administration .

Government figures released on Friday showed that, for the fifth consecutive year, Liam was the most popular name for baby boys in 2021. Olivia was the most popular girls’ name for the third straight year.

Nineteen of the 20 most popular boys' and girls' names remained from 2020, with Theodore (No. 10) replacing Alexander (No. 10 in 2020) in the top 10 for boys' names. Alexander fell to No. 13, while Theodore rose from No. 23 last year.

There was little movement among the most popular names for boys and girls, with the former maintaining the same top three – Liam, Noah and Oliver – for the third straight year. Liam and Noah have been two of the three most popular boys’ names for 10 consecutive years now.

The same is true for Emma and Olivia among girls' names. In fact, those two names have been first and second every year since 2014.

Liam and Olivia's dominance is relatively recent, with Social Security Administration data showing the former didn't enter its top five until 2013. The latter, meanwhile, first entered the top five in 2003.

Social Security Administration figures dating back to 1922 shows quite a bit of turnover since then, with one name finishing in the top five for either gender in 1922, 1971 and 2021: James, which ranked fourth in 1922, second in 1971 and fifth last year. James has been among the five most popular baby boys' names in all but two years since 2016, after last appearing in the top five in 1980.

State- and territory-level popularity rankings from 2021 will be released on May 12, according to the Social Security Administration.

