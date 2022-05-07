ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch Kentucky Derby, Triple Crown on NBC4

By Stephanie Thompson
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g7RNx_0fVlCfF700

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC Sports will air the Kentucky Derby live on Saturday, with coverage starting at 2:30 p.m.

Traditionally held on the first Saturday in May, the storied horse race takes place at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. This will be the 148th Derby, which began in 1875.

Pro gambler: Online betting could be death of horse racing

The race is the first of what is known as the Triple Crown, a series of races consisting of the Kentucky Derby, the Preakness Stakes and the Belmont Stakes. NBC will also air these future races live on May 21 and June 11.

2022 TRIPLE CROWN HORSE RACING SCHEDULE

Date Time Event Platform
Sat., May 7 2:30 p.m. 148 th Kentucky Derby NBC
Sat., May 21 4 p.m. 147 th Preakness Stakes NBC
Sat., June 11 5 p.m. 154 th Belmont Stakes NBC

NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico will host the Derby presentation, anchoring the coverage for the sixth time. Analysts include two-time Kentucky Derby winner Jerry Bailey and Randy Moss, who is covering the Derby for the 41st time. The race will be called by Larry Collmus.

Additional correspondents on the roster are NBC News’ Steve Kornacki, who will serve as an insights analyst for the second year in a row. And NBC Sports’ Tim Layden will deliver an essay on Crown Pride, a descendant of 1989 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner Sunday Silence and the rise of horse racing in Japan.

The program’s lifestyle correspondents, NBC Sports’ Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Rutledge Wood, will offer viewers a “scavenger hunt” at Churchill Downs.

NBC News’ Dylan Dreyer and E!’s Zanna Roberts Rassi will be this year’s fashion correspondents, marking the return of the 360 Glam Cam on the red carpet for celebrities to show off their Derby Day outfits.

The audience can expect a discussion of the 2021 Kentucky Derby and the subsequent disqualification of its winner, Medina Spirit, which led to the suspension of the Thoroughbred’s trainer, Bob Baffert, and the impact this scandal has had on the horse racing industry.

Kentucky Derby leads off Triple Crown without Bob Baffert

Tim Yakteen and his family, who have taken over the training of many of Bob Baffert’s horses, including Taiba and Messier, will also be profiled during the show.

There will be more lighthearted content, such as a segment called “The Kentucky Derby According to Three-Year-Olds,” in which children describe what they think of the Kentucky Derby, a race that features 3-year-old horses.

The race is expected to begin just before 7 p.m.

