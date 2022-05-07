ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘Benedict Cumberbatch’ hosts ‘Saturday Night Live’

By Stephanie Thompson
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i64Zd_0fVlCapU00

(NBC) — It’s a big weekend for actor Benedict Cumberbatch fresh off his Oscar nomination for “The Power of the Dog” his newest film, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” opens in theaters Friday, and he is hosting “Saturday Night Live” this weekend.

It’s been nearly six years since Cumberbatch’s first visit as an “SNL” host.

“I feel a little bit more at ease right now, which may be, I don’t know, tempting fate,” said Cumberbatch. “But basically, you know a little bit more of what to expect the second time around, so I’m managing to enjoy myself as well as have that high octane fun.”

Cumberbatch got the hijinks started earlier this week by goofing around with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show.” Quite a switch from his Oscar-nominated dramatic role in “The Power of the Dog” and this week’s action-packed return to Doctor Strange in the “Multiverse of Madness.”

How to watch Kentucky Derby, Triple Crown on NBC4

“It’s great fun, it’s always a bit of comedy in what I do, no matter how dark it gets, but this is sort of nonstop in that vein,” said Cumberbatch.

Cumberbatch kept the wig department busy in his last “SNL” visit, and this time around, he expects his theatre training to be tested.

“It’s going to be hard for me to get through some of these sketches. They’re so funny,” said Cumberbatch. “And, I love that. I’m, yeah. It’s not something I do every day. So I’m very excited to be doing some comedy.”

“Saturday Night Live” airs at 11:30 p.m. with musical guest Arcade Fire.

And the show just announced Friday that Selena Gomez will host for the first time next week with musical guest Post Malone.

The show has yet to announce who will host the season finale in two weeks.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Tornado destroys local farmer’s dream

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– The Rivera family nearly lost everything during the tornado that struck Andover and parts of Sedgwick County on Friday, April 29. The family had been renting a farm for nearly 18 months before the tornado hit. They were just one day away from closing the deal and becoming the property owners. The […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Fire wreaks havoc on west Wichita building

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A fire wreaked havoc on a building in west Wichita late Saturday night. According to the Wichita Fire Department (WFD), a call came in around 10:45 p.m. for the report of a building fire in the 3600 block of N Ridge Rd. Upon the first company’s arrival at the fire, such […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
Complex

Benedict Cumberbatch Makes a Joke About Losing an Oscar to Will Smith in ‘SNL’ Monologue

Benedict Cumberbatch brought the multiverse to the 30 Rock stage Saturday night. Taking on hosting duties for this week’s episode of Saturday Night Live, with help from musical guest Arcade Fire, the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star used his opening monologue to discuss how the sketch writers were pitching him ideas tied to his latest movie. Cumberbatch argued he’s been in other movies like The Power of Dog. Lorne Michaels said, “Nobody saw it.”
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snl#Nbc#Kentucky Derby
E! News

Jimmy Kimmel Calls on Comedian to Host Show After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Watch: Jimmy Fallon & Jimmy Kimmel's Ultimate April Fools Prank. Jimmy Kimmel is calling on his understudy. The Jimmy Kimmel Live host tweeted that he tested positive for COVID-19 on May 2. "Our daughter brought us covid (even though we specifically asked her not to)," wrote the dad to Katie, Kevin, Jane and Billy. "All feeling fine, I am double vaxxed and boosted but the show must not go on."
PUBLIC HEALTH
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
IndieWire

Jonathan Majors Says He Was Punched in the Face ‘100 Times’ While Filming ‘Creed III’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 50 years after the original “Rocky” hit theaters, the classic boxing franchise keeps getting up off the mat. Ryan Coogler breathed new life into the series with 2015’s “Creed,” which followed Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa as he trained a young boxer named Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his late rival Apollo Creed. The film earned strong reviews for taking the franchise in a modern direction while maintaining what people loved about the original films, and sequels were quickly planned. When “Creed II” was released in 2018, it cemented Michael B. Jordan’s...
MOVIES
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Tom Cruise Calls 'Top Gun: Maverick' Scene With Val Kilmer 'Very Special'

Tom Cruise had nothing but glowing praise for Val Kilmer as the two Top Gun co-stars reunite for the highly-anticipated sequel, Top Gun: Maverick. Reprising their roles as Cruise's Pete "Maverick" Mitchell and Tom "Iceman" Kazansky in the film, which premieres in theaters May 27, was a very special experience for Cruise, the actor told Entertainment Tonight at Wednesday's red carpet premiere.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

'Maybe you should Wikipedia me': Katy Perry reacts hilariously to an American Idol contestant who awkwardly links her to a John Mayer song - as they seem unaware the musicians dated

Katy Perry reacted quite hilariously to a Top 11 contestant on American Idol during a unique song challenge on Monday night's episode. Each of the remaining contestants were given a song to perform by each judge - Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan - with the singer selecting one and then tasked with guessing which judge picked that song for him or her.
MUSIC
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
KSN News

KSN News

15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy