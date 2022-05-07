ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A recap of what Amber Heard has said on the stand so far

By Jenny Goldsberry
 3 days ago

A ctress Amber Heard gave an account of her relationship with Johnny Depp , including details of sexual assault, domestic violence, and substance abuse this past week.

Heard took the stand for the majority of the fourth week of the $50 million defamation suit she's facing from her ex-husband.


At the beginning of the week, Depp's legal team rested its case, and Heard's team attempted to dismiss the case entirely . Judge Penney Azcarate denied their motion to strike Depp's allegations against Heard of defamation via a 2018 op-ed she wrote.

WATCH: AMBER HEARD TESTIFIES ABOUT THE NIGHT JOHNNY DEPP'S FINGER WAS SEVERED

Heard's first witness was clinical and forensic psychologist Dr. Dawn Hughes, who disputed a previous psychologist's evaluation of Heard, claiming she showed signs of a personality disorder . Hughes, on the other hand, disagreed and concluded that Heard showed signs of post-traumatic stress disorder instead.

Hughes would go on to describe Heard's relationship with Tesla CEO Elon Musk as one Heard pursued while still heartbroken over ex-husband Depp. Heard confessed to the psychologist that she "felt nothing" for Musk.

The actress took the stand Wednesday, telling the story of how the two actors met on the set of The Rum Diaries and subsequently dated. Heard said she "felt like the most beautiful person in the world" alongside the actor, who was twice her age.

Even when Depp began showing violent tendencies, including a love to "smash up a place," according to Heard, she remained with him. She put up with Depp slapping her in the face for the first time after she laughed at one of his tattoos because she said she'd "be leaving the best thing that happened to" her.

Depp was allegedly quite jealous of Heard as the relationship progressed and fought over her working relationship with actor James Franco . Heard claimed he kicked her so hard she fell to the floor of a plane they were traveling on over her purported role as Franco's love interest.

When it came to the night that Depp lost a part of his middle finger, Heard claimed to not " remember the sequence " of events. She could not remember if she'd thrown anything at her then husband, while Depp testified earlier that he'd received the injury to his finger after Heard threw a handle of vodka at his hand. Heard did testify, however, that this was the night Depp sexually assaulted her with a liquor bottle .

Due to a judicial conference, Depp's trial against Heard will be in recess next week and will resume May 16.

Diana N Glenn Taylor
2d ago

She has been caught in so many lies, and this crying act is a joke! And the whole bottle ordeal she stated happened,but yet she didn't seek emergency care for her lady part? Amber is disgusting especially for women who have and are going thru domestic violence.

Paul Feasal
3d ago

She and Jonny can say all they want. What matters during the trial is evidence that can prove whatever situations happened to lure the the Jury to take there sides. Right now based off of what I have read from most media outlets puts them in Depp's favor.

Shepard Devo L
2d ago

make up artist wrote a statement not one bruise on her and she's willing to testify since she worked with her the day after these so called beatings, make up pack she claims she used wasn't even on the market, 3 affairs, she copied word 4 word movie lines in her testimony, she was asked why she was there stated my ex husband is suing me 4 an op-ed I WROTE. bottle story was a unfortunate true thing her assistant shared with her and she used she too is willing to testify. I'm hoping that she is a rebuttal witness. she said JD didn't allow her to wear revealing clothes but has a ton of pictures wearing them. her story is constantly changing JD hasn't changed his story EVER.I pray no one else falls victim to her. girl is incapable of loving anyone but herself. jd at least owned his monsters he admitted to having issues but he would never lay a hand on anyone. his exes are all willing to testify to it how about hers nope not one is willing so let's not forget she has a history of abusing ot

