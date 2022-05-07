Mom, baby reunite with ICU team that helped save them from COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A special Mother’s Day celebration was held Friday as a mom and baby who nearly lost their lives to COVID-19 were reunited with the ICU team who helped save their lives.

The team at Southern Hills Hospital came together as a family to help save Rowena Salas’ life, and the life of her premature baby, Oliver.

“There are moments in your career that make you and change you for the better, that will be that day forever,” said critical care physician Shahid Ahmad. “It’s a miracle, she’s obviously invincible.”

On Thanksgiving last year, Rowena was in a dire situation, fighting COVID with plummeting oxygen levels, and was rushed to Southern Hills.

“I know a lot of us were worried about this family, we prayed about it,” said Robby Hoge.

Physicians perfomed an emergency C-section on baby Oliver, who recovered in the NICU. Rowena had to be intubated, fighting for her life, in the ICU.

Rowena’s husband wasn’t as fortunate, as he had lost his battle with COVID six months earlier. With a preemie, Rowena wasn’t prepared, so nurses and staff created a baby registry, delivering hundreds of items to help the family.

“It filled my heart when I saw them, introducing all of them, the care they provided, I’m grateful for everybody and everything,” Rowena said.

She celebrated an early Mother’s Day with her two children and the staff, and she said she felt beyond fortunate.

“As you all know, Mother’s Day last year wasn’t so great, I lost my husband the day after, it’s just something I have to work with and process,” she said. “But I’m grateful to be here today and care for my babies.”

