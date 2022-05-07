Matt Cardona Says He’s Already Taking Bookings Through November

A number of upcoming pro wrestling documentaries have released updates on their productions. This summer a documentary about The Monster Factory which trained many future stars will be made, they are looking for contributors. Another documentary titled Out In The Ring will take a look at LGBTQ pro wrestlers and the history of LGBTQ representation in professional wrestling. Finally, a documentary taking a look at an in-depth look at the pro wrestling company Extreme Rising is to be made. Check out the below for all the latest updates (per PWInsider):

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO