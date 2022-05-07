ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matt Cardona Says He’s Already Taking Bookings Through November

By Jeremy Thomas
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatt Cardona has a busy schedule coming up, noting that he already has bookings set to almost the end of the year. Cardona spoke with SLAM Wrestling for a new interview, and he noted that he has a...

Paul Heyman Hypes The Bloodline Winning Tonight’s WrestleMania Backlash Main Event

– Ahead of tonight’s WWE WrestleMania Backlash event, Paul Heyman hyped tonight’s match featuring The Bloodline (Roman Reign and The Uso) going up against the team of Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro in the main event, inviting fans to witness The Bloodline educating their opponents on the “difference between” being “really f’n great” and being able to say, “We the ones!” You can check out his Instagram post below:
Drew McIntyre On His Initial Reaction to Bobby Lashley’s Fall Out of Ring at UK Show

Drew McIntyre has weighed in on the scary moment when Bobby Lashley fell out of the ring in a match against him after the ropes broke. As you likely recall, the event happened late last month at a house show during the UK tour, with Lashley tumbling out of the ring when the ropes broke during their match. McIntyre spoke with CBS Sports about the moment and you can see some highlights below:
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
Liv Morgan, Bully Ray & More React to Rhea Ripley Joining Judgment Day

Rhea Ripley is now a member of Judgment Day following WrestleMania Backlash and Liv Morgan, Bully Ray and others took to social media to react. As noted, Ripley appeared under a hood to help Edge defeat AJ Styles at the PPV and unmasked after the bout, joining Edge’s group.
The Latest News On Three Upcoming Pro Wrestling Documentaries, The Monster Factory, LGBTQ, Extreme Rising

A number of upcoming pro wrestling documentaries have released updates on their productions. This summer a documentary about The Monster Factory which trained many future stars will be made, they are looking for contributors. Another documentary titled Out In The Ring will take a look at LGBTQ pro wrestlers and the history of LGBTQ representation in professional wrestling. Finally, a documentary taking a look at an in-depth look at the pro wrestling company Extreme Rising is to be made. Check out the below for all the latest updates (per PWInsider):
Impact Wrestling Taping Results From Newport, KY (SPOILERS)

Impact Wrestling held TV tapings last night in Newport, KY for the next two weeks of programming on AXS TV, as well as episodes of BTI. Here are results, via PWInsider:. * BTI – Before the Impact (May 12): Ace Austin def. Aiden Prince. * BTI – Before the...
NEWPORT, KY
WWE News: Indy Talent At WM Backlash, Bron Breakker Talks About Being The Future, First-Look At Miz & Mrs.

– A number of independent wrestlers were backstage at last night’s Wrestlemania Backlash and posted photos of their time at the event on their social media, as seen below:. – In a video posted on the official WWE YouTube, NXT star Bron Breakker talks about being the future his family legacy and more with Montez Ford in WWE Grit & Glory, presented by Chevy Silverado:
MTV Challenge’s Mark Long Wouldn’t Be Surprised If He’s in A WWE Ring Soon

MTV Challenge’s Mark Long has made a couple appearances on WWE TV, and he recently hinted at the idea of doing something in the ring. Long appeared at WrestleMania 38 where he celebrated with The Miz, and then appeared at NXT Spring Breakin’ with Grayson Waller. Speaking with TV Insider, Long talked about his appearances and the idea of doing more with the company.
Hardy Boys vs. OGK & More Set For Sunday’s MCW Spring Fever

MCW has announced the full lineup for this Sunday’s Spring Fever show, including the Hardy Boys vs. OGK and more. The company announced the following linup for the show, which airs from Millersville, Maryland on FITE TV with a pre-show on YouTube:. Main Card (FITE TV) * MCW Heavyweight...
MILLERSVILLE, MD
‘Brock Lesnar Guy’ Notes WWE Reused Footage Of Him For WrestleMania Backlash

The “Brock Lesnar Guy” noticed that WWE reused old footage of him for a WrestleMania Backlash crowd shot, and took to social media to point it out. The wrestling superfan, who is a regular at WWE and AEW shows, posted a video to twitter that shows him in a crowd shot for a vignette from Backlash for the Happy Corbin vs. Madcap Moss match, which he then showed was taken from a 2012 episode of Raw during a John Cena in-ring rap.
Lacey Evans Reportedly Moved to WWE Raw Brand

– WWE aired a video package on Lacey Evans on last night’s edition of Raw. According to PWInsider, WWE has opted to move Lacey Evans to Raw. This is despite Evans appearing during a TV segment on WWE SmackDown last week. Additionally, the plan is for Evans to be...
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dark, 11 Matches, Former Impact Wrestling Star To Debut

AEW has announced eleven matches for tonight’s AEW Dark episode which will air at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. The episode will feature the debut of former Impact Wrestling star Jake Something. The episode was filmed on May 1 from Orlando, Florida. Check out the full lineup below:
Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up

WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on this week’s episode of NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per Wrestling Inc:
Note On Plans For UpUpDownDown Return

A new report has some details on the plans for the return of UpUpDownDown. As reported last week, Xavier Woods announced the channel’s return after not posting new content in the previous month. Fightful Select reports that the returned channel will lack much of the cast that appeared on the show before the hiatus.
Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

What’s up, NXT people? It’s Tuesday, and we all know what that means: it’s time for another episode of WWE NXT. I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and tonight we’re dealing with the fallout of NXT Spring Breakin’. Tonight’s episode will see the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament begin. Meanwhile, Cora Jade battles Natalya and Kay Lee Ray makes her debut as Alba Fyre, and Wendy Choo & Roxanne Perez will face off against Toxic Attraction. Nothing announced for the guys yet, but I’m sure we’ll get more Legado del Fantasma vs. Tony D’Angelo shenanigans and probably some follow-up to that weird ending from last week where hooded guys popped up behind Bron Breakker after he beat Joe Gacy.
Sonya Deville Fired as WWE Official, Faces Returning Alexa Bliss (Clips)

Sonya Deville’s days as a WWE official are over, as she was fired from those duties on Raw and put in a match against a returning Alexa Bliss. Monday night’s episode saw Adam Pearce announced that the investigation into Deville’s abuse of authority had been completed and she had been terminated as a WWE official. However, she was still a WWE star and Peace announced that she would be facing Alexa Bliss right away.
