Dayton, OH

Ambassador Tony Hall recognizes student peacemakers

By Allison Gens
 3 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ambassador Tony Hall is in Dayton this weekend to receive the Dayton Peace Award. Before he accepts his award, Hall met with students who are peacemakers in their schools and community.

Ambassador Hall is a former congressman, diplomat and leader of the Hall Hunger Initiative. Hall was selected to receive the Dayton Peace Award for his work to address hunger relief and food insecurity.

“We need to feed people, we need to help people, we need to give people hope, we need to provide jobs, and that’s what peace is about,” Hall said.

Each of the students he spoke to are peacemakers in their own ways and were recommended for Friday’s luncheon by the National Conference for Community and Justice.

“Today we are here to discuss about diversity and inclusion in our community,” DECA student Malkiyl Palmer said.

“It’s for students to build connections,” Dayton City Commissioner Matt Joseph said. “Build connections with the city, build connections with Ambassador Hall, maybe learn something from his experience.”

Palmer said the issues surrounding hunger Hall addressed are something he’s familiar with here in Dayton.

“There are things being done to eliminate that issue in Dayton,” Palmer said. “It’s always been a thing, especially growing up on the west side of Dayton, now I do live in Kettering now, but at that time, I’ve seen first-hand the effect it had on my community.”

Hall offered this advice to the students there, and everyone wanting to be peacemakers in their communities.

“Keep doing this good work, it’s going to pay off,” Hall said. “As Mother Theresa said, even though it appears to be a drop in a bucket, one drop here, one drop there, soon you will have a stream.”

