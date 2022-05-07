ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos, NM

High Winds And Dry Conditions Through Monday Could Challenge Cerro Pelado Firefighting Efforts, Caution Urged This Weekend

By Los Alamos Reporter
losalamosreporter.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Alamos National Laboratory, Los Alamos County and the National Nuclear Security Administration’s Los Alamos Field Office update community on status of fire currently burning in Jemez Mountains. JOINT NEWS RELEASE. Red-flag conditions (high winds and low humidity) are expected beginning tomorrow through Monday. That, coupled with warmer...

losalamosreporter.com


KRQE News 13

Los Alamos residents prepare to evacuate due to Cerro Pelado Fire

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – High winds have caused the Cerro Pelado Fire in the Jemez Mountains to grow more than 40,000 acres. While residents in Los Alamos aren’t being evacuated, they are being asked to be ready to leave and for many who experienced the Cerro Grande and Las Conchas fires, they can’t help but worry.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

High wind speeds limit support for Calf Canyon-Hermits Peak Fire

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Crews fighting the Calf Canyon-Hermits Peak Fire are up against high winds again, and because of those winds, they won’t be getting any air support. The fire is inching north, jumping the fire line on Highway 518 that firefighters have been trying to hold for weeks. The communities north of Holman are now being told to leave immediately.
LAS VEGAS, NM
Daniella Cressman

Opinion: Thousands Refuse to Evacuate. The Wildfire in Mora and San Miguel County Is the Largest One in America.

New Mexico residents who live in San Miguel County and Mora tend to be extremely self-sufficient people who prefer the country life. They love the land and they are tied to it in a way that is so deep it's hard to describe. Many are farmers and rely on their acreage to earn their livelihoods. These people—in most cases—have lived in these areas for generations upon generations.
SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, NM
Daniella Cressman

Opinion: The Fire Could Get Worse

Many residents of San Miguel County and Mora County have been struggling due to the enormous wildfire. Unfortunately, it looks like things could get even worse. "A combination of strong winds, high temperatures, and low humidity were forecast by the National Weather Service to create an "exceptionally dangerous and likely historic stretch of critical to extreme fire weather conditions" for several days." —The Associated Press.
SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Evacuation pleas, Cerro Pelado Fire, More wind, West side shooting, Teen night

Monday’s Top Stories Fire outside Las Vegas could change landscape; forests may not come back Morris Udeze commits to Richard Pitino and UNM basketball 2 arrested after doing ‘donuts’ in Albuquerque intersection, speeding away Rio Rancho Public Schools collecting donations for wildfire relief Construction beginning on Rio Rancho intersection Stricter emissions standards coming to New […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico News Podcast: Losing everything in a wildfire

RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – April 2022 proved to be a destructive month for wildfires in New Mexico. Between the McBride Fire in Ruidoso, the Cerro Pelado Fire east of Jemez Springs, and the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire in San Miguel and Mora counties, more than 360 homes across New Mexico have been destroyed by wildfire this […]
RUIDOSO, NM
KRQE News 13

Lincoln National Forest Service welding sparks wildfire concern

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Otero County residents are calling out the U.S Forest Service, saying the department’s risky behavior could start the next wildfire. The Lincoln National Forest is currently under a Stage 2 Fire Restriction which means welding is not allowed. Last Thursday forest officials were caught...
OTERO COUNTY, NM
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Fire south of Clovis contained

UPDATE: 5:54 p.m. The Clovis Fire Department reports that the fire has been contained and is no longer an immediate threat. The CFD said that there is a possibility of hotspot flair-ups for the next 24 to 48 hours and currently has crews on the scene to maintain the area. CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – According […]
CLOVIS, NM
KRQE News 13

Red River implementing fire restrictions

RED RIVER, N.M. (KRQE) – With the ongoing drought and rising fire danger, Red River will implement fire restrictions within the town limits. Chainsaws, lawnmowers, and other internal combustion engines cannot be used unless they have a spark arresting device. The restrictions begin Monday at 6 a.m. and will be in effect for at least 45 days. […]
RED RIVER, NM
KRQE News 13

Construction beginning on Rio Rancho intersection

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Starting Monday, construction in Rio Rancho will begin on the intersection of Southern and Rainbow. Crews will install a new drain system, expand the road, and add new road signs. The total cost of the project is about $3.6 million. Rainbow will remain closed from Northern to Pecos Loop through May […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Cerro Pelado update, Identities released, Windy and hot, Raising concerns, New technology

Tuesday’s Top Stories Democratic candidates for attorney general debate various topics New Mexico News Podcast: Losing everything in a wildfire Early voting begins in New Mexico’s primary election New Mexico announces property tax extension for San Miguel, Mora County Alabama jailbreak mystery deepens as manhunt ends with death State championship golf is underway Brazilian groups […]
POLITICS
The Daily Times

New County Road 5500 bridge across San Juan River is fully open

FARMINGTON — Commuters who use the County Road 5500 bridge to cross the San Juan River woke up to a nice surprise Monday morning when they were able to cross the river for the first time in more than four years without sitting at a light while traffic was restricted to one direction at a time. County spokesman Devin Neeley said the Albuquerque-based contractor the Kiewit New Mexico Co. has completed its work on the new bridge and fully...
SAN JUAN COUNTY, NM

