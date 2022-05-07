High Winds And Dry Conditions Through Monday Could Challenge Cerro Pelado Firefighting Efforts, Caution Urged This Weekend
Los Alamos National Laboratory, Los Alamos County and the National Nuclear Security Administration’s Los Alamos Field Office update community on status of fire currently burning in Jemez Mountains. JOINT NEWS RELEASE. Red-flag conditions (high winds and low humidity) are expected beginning tomorrow through Monday. That, coupled with warmer...losalamosreporter.com
Comments / 0