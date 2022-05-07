ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Single mom battling cancer gets surprised with new car

By ABC Action News Digital Staff
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OdRuw_0fVlAptZ00

A Tampa Bay mother was surprised with a great gift for an early Mother's Day present.

Shante Johnson is a single mom, she was recently diagnosed with breast cancer. Johnson works two full time jobs to support her four kids and she does it by taking buses to work.

That's changed as she was presented with a new car by RNR Tire Express.

"Well, first, I was nervous my office manager was walking me out through the back," Johnson said. "So, I wasn't sure if I was going to have a job much longer. This was a much more pleasant surprise."

Johnson said it will help her back and forth from her jobs and make it easier to get to doctor appointments.

Comments / 7

Related
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breast Cancer#Single Mom#Vehicles#Rnr Tire Express
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cars
Shreveport Magazine

“What made her think that this is OK?”, Mothers say that everyone should be held accountable after a teacher decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress instead of calling them for help

According to the boy’s mothers, a teacher at the charter school decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress, instead of calling them for help. Now, the mothers claim that this will not go unnoticed until everyone is held accountable. The boy’s parents were reportedly upset that the teacher didn’t find a more effective way to help their son aside from cutting his hair. The boy’s mothers also said that their son was proud of the afro he was growing. “What made her think that this is OK? if you were going to help my child why wouldn’t you do it the proper way, common sense way, the helpful way? By getting him some real help?” one of the mothers said.
MINNESOTA STATE
Nashville News Hub

Young mother says she had to make a crushing decision and turn off her daughter’s life support after the baby picked up a virus from a friend’s child, with no warning she was ill

The young mother claims her baby daughter picked up the respiratory syncytial virus from a friend’s baby and her ‘friend’ didn’t warned her that her baby was sick. Unfortunately, her child had a weaker immune system due to a rare genetic disorder and was rushed to intensive care a week later. While the 11-month-old baby laid on life support in the hospital, the young mother made the crushing decision to turn off the helpless baby’s life support. She is now urging parents not to kiss other people’s babies after her infant daughter died from a common virus she caught on a playdate.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
click orlando

Florida mother’s stem cells cure twin sons’ sickle cell disease

ORLANDO, Fla. – A Mother’s Day miracle is giving a set of South Florida twins a second chance at life. AdventHealth sent News 6 video of Marelyn Salgado, whose donation saved her twin boys’ lives. [TRENDING: ‘Breaking Bad’ stars to cook up cocktails at Orlando bar |...
ORLANDO, FL
psychologytoday.com

The Elephant in the Room on Mother's Day: Emotional Neglect

Many emotionally neglectful moms did a good job in every other aspect of raising their kids. Emotional neglect, since it's difficult to see or remember, can silently affect how adults feel toward their mothers. The invisible weight of childhood emotional neglect is felt most acutely by both mothers and their...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Tracey Folly

Woman horrified after she accidentally takes her husband's medication

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. My parents take their medication together every night. First, my mother hands my father his pills and a bottle of water. Then she takes her own. After they take their pills, they go to sleep. Just like clockwork.
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

25K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy