Complaints mount on leaning utility poles in Plano

GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) - Police arrested Kimberly Fouty, 34, of Austin after she allegedly stole an ambulance, turned on its overhead lights and sirens and led them on a chase. It was May 8 when Fouty allegedly stole the Wilmer Fire Department ambulance from Baylor Hospital in Dallas. Garland officers attempted to stop Fouty by initiating their overhead red and blue lights and sirens, but she allegedly refused to stop. Then, police said she started driving erratically through a residential area, driving over resident lawns, and damaging property.Fouty eventually drove through a metal guardrail in the 2400 block of Rowlett Road causing the ambulance to become disabled. Police officers were then able to take her into custody without any further incident. They said Fouty was likely under the influence of an illegal narcotic. She is currently in the Garland Detention Center and is charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, DWI-3rd, evading arrest and detention, and failure to stop and leave ID.The investigation is ongoing.No bond has been set at this time.

GARLAND, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO