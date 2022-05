Chris Paul has made a career out of taking over games in crunch time, but that's pretty hard to do from the bench. That's exactly where Paul was for most of the fourth quarter and extended stretches of Sunday's Game 4 in the Phoenix Suns' Western Conference Semifinal series against the Dallas Mavericks. The future Hall of Famer picked up four fouls in the first half alone and fouled out with approximately nine minutes remaining, which cleared the way for Dallas to clinch the 111-101 victory.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO