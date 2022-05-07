ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

14-year-old girl identified as victim in Tampa shooting

By ABC Action News Digital Staff
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 3 days ago
The Tampa Police Department (TPD) has identified the victim of a deadly shooting early Friday morning. TPD said 14-year-old Nilexia Alexander was found dead in the 100 block of West Floribraska Avenue.

Officers were dispatched to the area just before 4 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found Alexander dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

TPD said Alexander was known to spend time in the Jackson Heights area when she left her home in Temple Terrace. Detectives ask anyone who may have seen her in the past few days to contact TPD's non-emergency line.

Police are still investigating the matter.

Kimberly Harbert
3d ago

14 I was a runaway I was out on the street my parents were good parents it had nothing to do with any actions on their part it was me I didn't know me and so I left home more than once and that came close several times to losing my life so I can only imagine what the girl went through right before she lost her life you know I'm almost 60 a couple months and I've made it. people are so quick to judge you don't even know the parents you don't know the family you don't know the girl opinions are like buttholes everyone has one but when you start putting your finger at people that you have no clue what was going on shame on you. enough from me have a great weekend. be thankful that you're still alive to have a great weekend cuz I guarantee you there are people out there that they're not going to have that.

Judy Gant
3d ago

prayer go out to the family I hope they get the people or person whom did this. so sad to all you ladies that go out at night you need to start doing a buddy system take one two or three more extra people with you and a guy and for your ladies you need to go get you some mace it'll at least give you a 60-second lead to get away if anything happens and for the parents letting your child be out on the streets at 14 years old that's insane but I'm not going to yell at you now because you lost your daughter

