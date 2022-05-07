ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson, AR

Johnson families clean up after homes were flooded

By Alex Angle
 3 days ago

JOHNSON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Some homes in Johnson are no longer livable after flood waters seeped inside.

John Albright said he woke up to flood waters Thursday morning. The water came all the way up to his chest by the time he got out of his house.

“I woke up and leaned over my bed and was like this is not good,” Albright said.

Albright and his wife, Stefany, rushed to get their four-year-old daughter up and they got on top of their cars until they were rescued.

“I was just trying to get out and get safe so he put me and the kid on top of this car and he helped out and got on top of that one,” Albright said.

Sinkholes formed after flooding in Washington County

The Albright family spent Friday salvaging any belongings that they could. Their landlord is making them get everything out by Monday so they can start repairs. They now have to find a new home along with cleaning everything up.

“We don’t have a bed we have to get those things like that on top of even just finding a place to stay,” Albright said.

The family is grateful that everyone in their neighborhood was safe.

“It was not a fun time, we’re just glad to be out safe, not everything we own is safe, at least we’re alive,” Albright said.

