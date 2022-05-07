ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazeum brings interactive celebration of science, technology, art at UnGala

By Justin Trobaugh
 3 days ago

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People gathered for a good time and a good cause for the Amazeum UnGala in Bentonville on May 6.

This is a party just for people 21 and older, and it was hosted by KNWA/FOX24’s Jason Suel and Jaclyn House.

Bentonville Film Festival announces 2022 jury

Each year, the Amazeum hosts a unique, interactive experience that highlights science, technology, and art.

“Everybody gets to play and be a kid tonight but it’s about the creativity and it’s about not just being a certain age to be impacted by STEM,” Amazeum board member Bill Akins said.

All proceeds from ticket sales support the museum’s accessibility efforts that let one in five guests visit for free.

