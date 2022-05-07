ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

TinCaps can’t hang on in 3-2 loss at Wisconsin

By Glenn Marini
 3 days ago

APPLETON, Wisc. (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s Corey Rosier broke a 1-1 tie with a run-scoring infield single in the top of the ninth only to see the Timber Rattlers rally for two runs in the bottom half of the inning to earn a 3-2 win over the TinCaps.

Fort Wayne plays game five of its six-game series at the Timber Rattlers on Saturday.

WANE 15

Northrop’s Bradfield, Smith, Wimes sign for college

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A trio of talented seniors at Northrop High School signed to play college sports on Friday as Destiny Bradfield (volleyball/University of Health Sciences & Pharmacy), Danielle Smith (tennis/University of Saint Francis), and Mansa Wimes (soccer/Trine University) put pen to paper.
WANE 15

Szydlowski mulling future as Komets enter offseason

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – When he hangs up his skates it may not be long before Shawn Szydlowski finds his jersey hanging in the rafters at War Memorial Coliseum. That’s what happens when you win both a league MVP award and help bring home a Kelly Cup. However, the ‘when’ of retirement is a […]
WANE 15

Northrop boys win SAC track title

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Northrop boys tallied 134 points to bring home the SAC track team title on a beautiful night at Chambers Field on Monday. Concordia came in second with 117 points, while Bishop Dwenger rounded out the top three with 111 points. IHSAA boys sectional track meets are scheduled for next […]
WANE 15

Former Mad Ant Adreian Payne dead at 31

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player Adreian Payne has died in a shooting. He was 31. Payne played briefly for the Fort Wayne Mad Ants during the 2014-15 season, averaging 13.5 points and 10.5 rebounds over six games. The sheriff’s office in Orange County, Florida said deputies responded to […]
WANE 15

5 Senate races to watch amid Roe fallout

The issue has the opportunity to shake up several Senate races in particular, as Republicans look to flip the upper chamber after Democrats clinched the narrowest of majorities following two special Senate elections in Georgia in 2021.
WANE 15

Brooks selected for NBA G League Elite Camp

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WANE) – Former North Side High School standout Keion Brooks Jr. is getting a shot to impress pro scouts as Brooks has been tabbed as one of 44 players taking part in the 2022 NBA G League Elite Camp next week in Chicago. The camp is set for May 15 & 17 at […]
