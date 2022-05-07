TinCaps can’t hang on in 3-2 loss at Wisconsin

APPLETON, Wisc. (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s Corey Rosier broke a 1-1 tie with a run-scoring infield single in the top of the ninth only to see the Timber Rattlers rally for two runs in the bottom half of the inning to earn a 3-2 win over the TinCaps.

Fort Wayne plays game five of its six-game series at the Timber Rattlers on Saturday.

