14-year-old boy in critical condition after shooting in west Houston

 3 days ago
A 14-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting in west Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

On Friday at about 8 p.m., Houston police responded to a shooting at the 2500 block of Tanglewilde Street.

Police say a teenage boy was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. No other injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story.

