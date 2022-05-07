14-year-old boy in critical condition after shooting in west Houston
On Friday at about 8 p.m., Houston police responded to a shooting at the 2500 block of Tanglewilde Street. Police say a teenage boy was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. No other injuries have been reported. This is a developing story.
