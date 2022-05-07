ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delta County, CO

Wind Advisory issued for Central Colorado River Basin by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-07 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-07 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. People, especially those with respiratory...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for San Bernardino by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 14:45:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Bernardino The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for West central San Bernardino County in southern California * Until 445 PM PDT. * At 242 PM PDT, a dust channel was near Daggett impacting Interstate 15 and Interstate 40, moving east at 45 mph. The dust channel is causing multiple traffic accidents along Interstate 15 east of Barstow, CA. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with damaging wind in excess of 60 mph. SOURCE...Law enforcement. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * This includes the following highways Interstate 15 in California between mile markers 81 and 124. Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 1 and 51. Locations impacted include Barstow, Daggett, Afton Canyon Campground, Newberry Springs, Ludlow, Hwy 247 Between Lucerne Valley And Barstow, Nebo Center and Lenwood. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Far Northeast Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 14:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-10 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution and do not drive through a dust storm. Target Area: Far Northeast Highlands; Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass; Northeast Highlands; Union County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...South-southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Far Northeast Highlands, Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass, Northeast Highlands and Union County. * WHEN...For the first Wind Advisory, through 8 PM MDT this evening. For the second Wind Advisory, from Noon to 8 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways, especially along U.S. Highways 64 and 87 in Colfax and Union counties. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust will create poor visibility and hazardous travel conditions.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Arches, Grand Flat, Canyonlands, Natural Bridges by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to stay indoors and avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or heavy exertion due to wind-blown dust. Target Area: Arches, Grand Flat; Canyonlands, Natural Bridges; Southeast Utah WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Utah, Southeast Utah, Arches/Grand Flat and Canyonlands/Natural Bridges. In Colorado, Grand Valley, Debeque to Silt Corridor, Central Colorado River Basin, Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin, Paradox Valley/Lower Dolores River and Four Corners/Upper Dolores River. * WHEN...For the first Wind Advisory, until 8 PM MDT this evening. For the second Wind Advisory, from 11 AM to 9 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down.
GRAND COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for North Central by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 19:00:00 Expires: 2022-05-12 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: North Central HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet. * WHERE...North Central County. * WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Marble and Glen Canyons, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-11 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Marble and Glen Canyons; Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons; White Mountains; Yavapai County Mountains; Yavapai County Valleys and Basins WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM MST WEDNESDAY (11 AM TO 8 PM MDT WEDNESDAY) * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Marble and Glen Canyons, Yavapai County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, and the White Mountains. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM MST Wednesday (11 AM to 8 PM MDT Wednesday). * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. In addition, winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust and sand with reduced visibility are possible in the lower elevations, especially on Wednesday afternoon.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Chuska Mountains, East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution and do not drive through a dust storm. Target Area: Chuska Mountains; East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Harding County; Jemez Mountains; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Northwest Plateau; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Southwest Mountains; Tusas Mountains Including Chama; Upper Rio Grande Valley; West Central Mountains; West Central Plateau WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...South-southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of western and northern New Mexico, particularly over the higher terrain to include the Chuska, Tusas, Jemez and Sangre de Cristo Mountains. * WHEN...From Noon to 8 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways, including Interstate 40 from Grants to the Arizona border, U.S. Highway 550 in northwest New Mexico, and U.S. Highway 64 in the northern mountains.
CATRON COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Washington Palouse by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 23:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-11 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Washington Palouse FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Low temperatures dipping into the lower 30s with pockets as cold as the upper 20s. * WHERE...Colfax, Rosalia, Tekoa, La Crosse, Uniontown, Pullman, and Oakesdale. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 8 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 16:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Northampton COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, two to three feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 9 to 11 feet in the surf zone. * WHERE...Northampton County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 8 PM EDT this evening. For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Widespread flooding of vulnerable areas will result in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and businesses near the waterfront and shoreline. Water will be around 2 feet above ground level in some areas resulting in a sufficient depth to close numerous roads and threaten homes and businesses. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays resulting in some road closures and flooding of vehicles. Large breaking waves will result in beach erosion and damage to dune structures. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. OYSTER VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.0 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.4 FT, MODERATE 2.9 FT, MAJOR 3.9 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/05 PM 7.0 2.4 3.0 1 MINOR 11/05 AM 7.4 2.8 2.8 1 MINOR 11/06 PM 6.8 2.2 2.3 1 NONE 12/06 AM 6.3 1.7 1.6 1 NONE 12/06 PM 6.5 1.9 1.5 1 NONE 13/07 AM 5.9 1.3 1.1 1 NONE NASSAWADOX CREEK AT BAYFORD VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.0 FT, MODERATE 1.5 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/06 PM 3.8 1.8 2.3 4 MODERATE 11/06 AM 3.8 1.8 2.3 4 MODERATE 11/07 PM 3.6 1.6 2.0 3-4 MODERATE 12/07 AM 3.3 1.3 1.8 3 MINOR 12/08 PM 3.3 1.3 1.5 2-3 MINOR 13/08 AM 2.7 0.7 1.2 1 NONE KIPTOPEKE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/05 PM 5.0 2.0 2.6 4 MODERATE 11/05 AM 4.9 1.9 2.4 3 MINOR 11/06 PM 4.8 1.8 2.2 3 MINOR 12/06 AM 4.2 1.2 1.7 3-4 NONE 12/07 PM 4.3 1.3 1.4 3 NONE 13/07 AM 3.7 0.7 1.1 2 NONE
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central and Southeast Park County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 14:38:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-10 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central and Southeast Park County; Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet; Jefferson and West Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Northeast Park Counties Below 9000 Feet; North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County; Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County Critical Fire Weather Conditions for most of North Central and Northeast Colorado on Wednesday RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTH PARK, THE PALMER DIVIDE, AND THE SOUTHWEST FOOTHILLS. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTH PARK, THE PALMER DIVIDE, AND THE SOUTHWEST FOOTHILLS. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 214, 216, 241, 246 and 247. * Timing...Red Flag Warning in effect until 9 PM this evening. Red Flag Warning in effect from 9 AM until 9 PM Wednesday. * Winds...South 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 9 percent. * Impacts...Any fire that starts will have the potential to spread rapidly and would be difficult to control. Avoid burning or any outdoor activity that may produce a spark and start a wildfire.
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-11 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast, Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Brewster by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Brewster FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Texas, including the following counties, Brewster and Presidio. * WHEN...Until 715 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 415 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of West Central Brewster and East Central Presidio Counties - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BREWSTER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Lea County, Northern Lea County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 14:25:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-10 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southeastern New Mexico. Target Area: Central Lea County; Northern Lea County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Lea County through 430 PM MDT At 342 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles east of McDonald, or 12 miles southeast of Tatum, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Gladiola. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
LEA COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-AZ side by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-11 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-AZ side; Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR NORTHWEST ARIZONA AND PART OF SOUTHERN NEVADA RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM PDT /10 AM MST/ TO 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ WEDNESDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR NORTHWEST ARIZONA AND PART OF FAR SOUTHERN NEVADA The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM PDT /10 AM MST/ to 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ Wednesday. * AFFECTED AREA...In Arizona...Fire weather zones 101 and 102. In Nevada...Fire weather zones 465 and 466. * TIMING...Through 8 pm PDT/MST this evening. On Wednesday, 10 am PDT/MST through 8 pm PDT/MST. * WIND...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph. * HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity levels of 5 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Northeast Highlands, Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 14:08:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-10 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of these Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Northeast Highlands; Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains RED FLAG WARNING THROUGH 9 PM MDT FOR ALL ZONES DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE RED FLAG WARNING FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY ALONG AND WEST OF THE CENTRAL MOUNTAIN CHAIN AND ADJACENT HIGHLANDS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE RED FLAG WARNING FROM 10 AM TO 9PM MDT THURSDAY ALONG AND EAST OF CENTRAL MOUNTAIN CHAIN DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .The dry and windy pattern combined with unseasonable warmth and an unstable air mass will create widespread critical fire weather conditions through the midweek period. All areas will be at risk through the mid-evening hours. The main focus will be for western and central parts of the state on Wednesday. That said, an hour or two of critical fire weather conditions cannot be ruled out in western NMZ104-108. On Thursday, the main focus will be along and east of the central mountain chain. Haines values will reach the highest category (6) for each afternoon. Extremely dry conditions are expected Friday into the upcoming weekend, but lighter winds are forecast. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning from the late morning through mid-evening hours each day through Thursday. The Fire Weather Watch for Thursday is no longer in effect. * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast Highlands and the Sandia, Manzano, and Gallinas Mountains. Through mid-evening today, late morning until mid-evening Wednesday, and from late morning until mid- evening Thursday. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest winds of 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph today and Wednesday. West and southwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph Thursday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Generally ranging from 3 to 11 percent with the lowest humidities on Thursday. In addition, poor humidity recovery expected in some areas each night. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will spread rapidly and be difficult to control. Outdoor burning should not be done.
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Cuyama Valley, San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 03:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-11 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Cuyama Valley; San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Cuyama Valley and San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost can damage sensitive plants and harm pets if left unprotected.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 16:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Eastern Currituck COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, two to three feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 13 feet in the surf zone. * WHERE...In Virginia, Virginia Beach. In North Carolina, Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 8 PM EDT this evening. For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Widespread flooding of vulnerable areas will result in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and businesses near the waterfront and shoreline. Water will be around 2 feet above ground level in some areas resulting in a sufficient depth to close numerous roads and threaten homes and businesses. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays resulting in some road closures and flooding of vehicles. Large breaking waves will result in beach erosion and damage to dune structures. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CHESAPEAKE BAY BRIDGE TUNNEL VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.0 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.1 FT, MODERATE 2.6 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/04 PM 5.1 2.2 2.7 6 MINOR 11/04 AM 5.1 2.2 2.7 6 MINOR 11/05 PM 5.0 2.1 2.3 5 MINOR 12/06 AM 4.1 1.2 1.6 4-5 NONE 12/06 PM 4.2 1.3 1.3 4 NONE 13/07 AM 3.3 0.4 0.7 2 NONE LYNNHAVEN INLET VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/05 PM 5.1 2.4 3.0 6 MODERATE 11/05 AM 5.0 2.3 2.9 6 MODERATE 11/06 PM 4.7 2.0 2.5 6 MINOR 12/06 AM 4.2 1.5 2.1 5 NONE 12/07 PM 4.3 1.6 1.8 4 NONE 13/07 AM 3.4 0.7 1.2 3 NONE SEWELLS POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/05 PM 5.3 2.5 3.0 4 MINOR 11/06 AM 5.2 2.4 2.9 3 MINOR 11/06 PM 5.1 2.3 2.6 3 MINOR 12/07 AM 4.4 1.6 2.0 3 NONE 12/07 PM 4.3 1.5 1.6 2-3 NONE 13/07 AM 3.4 0.6 1.0 2 NONE COROLLA NC MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.5 FT, MODERATE 6.0 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/04 PM 5.7 2.0 2.8 11 MINOR 11/04 AM 5.4 1.7 2.4 4-11 NONE 11/05 PM 5.2 1.5 2.0 5-6 NONE 12/05 AM 4.4 0.7 1.4 5 NONE 12/05 PM 4.7 1.0 1.1 4 NONE 13/06 AM 3.6 -0.1 0.5 3 NONE
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Frenchman Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Frenchman Basin FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST NEBRASKA The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a Fire Weather Watch FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, which is in effect from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. * Affected Area...In NEZ210...Fire Weather Zone 210 Frenchman Basin. * Winds...South 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 13 percent. * Temperatures...In the low to mid 90s. * Impacts...Weather conditions will become favorable for rapid fire growth and erratic fire behavior. Fires may quickly become out of control.
CHASE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands; Kiowa County Including Eads; Prowers County Including Lamar A Red Flag Warning remains in effect through 9 PM Tuesday evening for strong winds and low relative humidity, for Fire Weather Zones 220 through 237, which includes all of the Continental Divide, the San Luis Valley, the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, the Wet Mountains, the Wet Mountain Valley, and all of the southeast Colorado Plains A Red Flag Warning remains in effect from 10 AM Wednesday morning through 10 PM Wednesday evening for strong winds and low relative humidity, for Fire Weather Zones 220 through 233 and 235, which includes all of the Continental Divide, the San Luis Valley, the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, the Wet Mountains, the Wet Mountain Valley, Teller, El Paso, Fremont, Pueblo, Huerfano, Las Animas, Crowley, Otero and Bent Counties A Red Flag Warning has been issued from 10 AM Wednesday morning through 10 PM Wednesday evening for strong winds and low relative humidity, for Fire Weather Zones 234, 236 and 237, which includes Kiowa, Prowers and Baca Counties A Red Flag Warning is now in effect from 9 AM Thursday morning through 10 PM Thursday evening for strong winds and low relative humidity, for Fire Weather Zones 220 through 237, which includes all of the Continental Divide, San Luis Valley, the Sangre de Cristo and Wet Mountain Ranges, the Wet Mountain Valley, and all of the southeast Colorado Plains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 237 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 234...236 AND 237 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 10 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 234...236 AND 237 The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM to 10 PM MDT Wednesday. A Red Flag Warning has also been issued from 9 AM to 10 PM MDT Thursday. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 234...236 and 237. * Winds...South 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * Timing...the strongest winds and lowest humidity values are expected from mid morning through the evening, today, Wednesday and Thursday. * Relative Humidity...near 5 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
BACA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Southern Gila County, Tonto National Forest Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-11 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials and fire crews in the field of this red flag warning. Target Area: Southern Gila County, Tonto National Forest Foothills RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM MST WEDNESDAY FOR STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHERN GILA COUNTY The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a Red Flag Warning for strong winds, low relative humidity and very high fire danger, which is in effect from 10 AM to 7 PM MST Wednesday. * AFFECTED AREA...Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills. * TIMING...Wednesday afternoon and early evening. * WINDS...Southwest 10 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent. * IMPACTS...Fuels are dry and fire danger is very high. These conditions combined with low relative humidity and strong winds will lead to widespread hazardous fire weather conditions.
GILA COUNTY, AZ

