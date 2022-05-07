ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, PA

Man faces robbery charges in the Poconos

Newswatch 16
Newswatch 16
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A man faces charges after a robbery in Monroe County. According to state police, Raymond...

www.wnep.com

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Man charged in Smithfield Twp. robbery, police looking for accomplice

SMITHFIELD TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police have arrested a man following a robbery investigation in Monroe County. Raymond Guillaume posted a Facebook marketplace ad for a sedan. He and the victim agreed on a price for the vehicle and arranged to meet at a location around Gap View Drive, Smithfield Township, according to a news release from state police.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man charged after police discover bag of catalytic converters

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested and charged a man after they discovered a duffle bag containing catalytic converters. According to the Scranton Police Department, on Friday at 4:00 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Railroad Avenue for the report of a suspicious person carrying a duffle bag in the parking lot […]
SCRANTON, PA
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Monroe County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Monroe County, PA
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
WBRE

Man accidentally released from prison arrested in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Scranton police, a man who was wrongfully released from Lackawanna County Prison was located and picked up in Scranton. Lieutenant Michael Perry with the Scranton Police Department said that they received a call that 24-year-old Anthony Trozzolillo was at a gas station in the 700 block of North […]
SCRANTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Poconos#Honda#Newstip Hotline
WBRE

Police: Woman arrested in retail theft worth $1,200 at JCPenney

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a woman they say committed a $1,200 retail theft from JCPenny’s at the Wyoming Valley Mall. According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, on Wednesday authorities arrested Tracey Simoson, 54, of Swoyersville after she was caught walking out of the JCPenny’s with $1,200 worth of merchandise. Investigators say […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
PIX11

Brooklyn residents had crack, ecstasy, $3K in cash in car upstate: police

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two New York City residents were arrested upstate after they were found in possession of drugs, weapons and a significant amount of cash at a traffic stop, police said. The Massena Police Department on Friday arrested 34-year-old Jerrell D. Hewitt and 20-year-old Zimmah Wellington, both from Brooklyn, following a traffic stop […]
MASSENA, NY
WBRE

Two sentenced, five charged with fentanyl trafficking resulting in death

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announce the sentencing of two Luzerne County men and five others charged after police say they conspired to traffic fentanyl which resulted in deaths. According to U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus, Kearon Brinson, 42, of West Nanticoke, Pennsylvania, and Lamont Hubbard, 51, of Plymouth, previously pleaded guilty to conspiring to […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania State Trooper arrested for drug possession

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) arrested a state trooper on charges related to the possession of illegal controlled substances. According to a press release, Trooper Joseph W. Czachorowski was arrested after a U.S postal inspector intercepted a piece of mail addressed to him, and obtained a federal search warrant. Upon executing […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Police charge mother after an infant was found dead

FOSTER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators in Luzerne County are charging a mother after they say a 6-week-old baby was found dead at home. According to Pennsylvania State Police, in February 2020, troopers responded to the 600 block of Hemlock Street, in Foster Township for the report of an unresponsive baby boy. Troopers state parents […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Scranton police seize over $17,000 worth of drugs

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police announced over $17,000 worth of narcotics were confiscated from a Scranton apartment. According to the Scranton Police Department, investigators executed a search warrant at apartment 607 in the Jermyn Hotel in the 300 block of Biden Street. Officials say a tip was received stating drugs were being sold from the […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Police: Woman forges judge’s signature in order to drive

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a woman for forgery after they say she faked a judge’s signature to give herself permission to drive. According to the Bloomsburg Police Department, in March, investigators were informed that Ashley Sherry forged a note on a paper utilizing Magistrate Doug Brewer’s signature explaining that he provided permission for […]
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Explicit content on teen’s phone leads to Johnstown man’s arrest

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man is facing charges after police found a slew of sexual, nude, and inappropriate files of himself on a teenager’s phone. Daquin Sidney, 25, was charged after another man who spent time with Sidney went to police. He said they met on a gay dating app. Sidney reportedly used […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Wilkes-Barre local news

 https://www.wnep.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy