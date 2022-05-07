ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Push to honor officers who take their own lives

ST PAUL, Minn. — There's a movement underway in the Minnesota Legislature and Congress to take a different view of police officer suicides, when it comes to what survivors benefits their families are entitled to receive. As it currently stands, when an officer dies by suicide it's not...

