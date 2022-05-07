ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Body found in Tampa believed to belong to missing 14-year-old girl, police say

 3 days ago
TAMPA, Fla. — A teenager found dead early Friday morning is believed to be a missing runaway from Temple Terrace, police say. The Tampa Police Department said a 14-year-old girl's body was discovered on West...

Monarch Serenity
3d ago

Why anyone would make this political is beyond me. This precious child is clearly the victim of criminals. My heart goes out to her family and friends.

#DumpTheIncumbents
3d ago

oh nooo! not another child 😢👼my heart goes out to those that love her..all I can do is sit still and shake my head these days in tears...and DeHitler wants to make guns common in Florida

BBBBBBBBBB
3d ago

heartbreaking to hear this this child may have been gunned down in the streets. condolences to the family and loved ones

