Turns out a two-goal lead is the safest lead in the first round of the NHL playoffs. A three-goal lead? Insurmountable. Fall behind at all in a game? Well, good luck. The first week of the NHL playoffs has been a stark contrast to the regular season that was full of multigoal comebacks and furious finishes. The team that scores first has won an astonishing 26 of 32 postseason games. Only one team Pittsburgh has erased a deficit of more than a goal. And 14 games have been decided by two or more goals (excluding empty-netters).

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO