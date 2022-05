The MIAA updated the tournament power rankings on Friday. In boys lacrosse, Hingham (No. 2) and BC High (No. 3) are right at the top of Division 1 and Norwell (No. 2) and Hanover (No. 3) are there in Div. 3. Duxbury is the No. 2 seed in Div. 2 while Cohasset is there in Div. 4.

DUXBURY, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO