ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uniondale, NY

WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: The Bloodline is on the back foot heading into WrestleMania Backlash

By Shakiel Mahjouri
CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bloodline has an unsteady grip on WWE SmackDown in the lead-up to WrestleMania Backlash. Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro continued to build momentum in their feud against Roman Reigns, Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso at Friday's go-home show. The two sides came face-to-face in the closing segment of SmackDown....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 3

Related
PWMania

Naomi Addresses Rumors Of Her Joining The Bloodline Faction

While speaking to Inside The Ropes, Naomi addressed the rumors of her possibly joining The Bloodline faction with her husband Jimmy Uso…. “I’m definitely not opposed to it [turning heel] and I think that it’s so important in our business to grow and evolve but, if it ain’t there organically then I don’t want it and I don’t want it to be something just for the sake of doing it. Just, okay, we’ve seen her in the ‘Glow’ for this long. Let’s just go heel, see something different. I really believe in it evolving naturally there. No [I don’t think it would be forced for me to be in The Bloodline]. It definitely works but I think just right now, there has to be a way to get me there because I’m so not affiliated with them right now on the show, you know what I mean? So, and they’re killing it. The faction is incredible. Like, if ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
CELEBRITIES
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Announces Charlotte Flair Injury At WWE WrestleMania Backlash

WWE announced that Charlotte Flair has suffered a, “fracture of the radius” during her I Quit match against Ronda Rousey at WWE WrestleMania Backlash. The Queen lost her SmackDown Women’s Championship against the former UFC star on the show. She uttered the words, “I Quit,” after Ronda locked in an armbar on Charlotte Flair inside a chair. Despite a valiant effort throughout the bout, that was enough to force her to quit.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Uniondale, NY
Sports
City
Uniondale, NY
stillrealtous.com

Rhea Ripley Confirms She’s Dating AEW Star

Recently it’s been rumored that former Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley is dating current AEW star Buddy Matthews, and Ripley recently confirmed that rumors. A fan on Twitter jokingly asked Rhea Ripley what Buddy Matthews has that she doesn’t to which Rhea reipled, “Me.”. Ripley also...
WWE
PWMania

Charlotte Flair Taking Time Off From WWE

Charlotte Flair is no longer the WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion. She dropped the title to Ronda Rousey in an I Quit Match at the WrestleMania Backlash event in Providence, R.I on Sunday night. On the broadcast, WWE did an injury angle to give Flair an out of storylines. Fightful...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

A Former WWE Star Might Never Wrestle Again

From 2012 to 2020, Windham Lawrence Rotunda, known by his stage name Bray Wyatt, was one of WWE's biggest stars. But less than one year after his release from the company, his days as a wrestler appear to be over. According to WrestlingNews.co, a friend of Wyatt has said that...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shinsuke Nakamura
Person
Ronda Rousey
Person
Xavier Woods
Person
Jey Uso
Person
Randy Orton
Person
Charlotte Flair
Person
Lacey Evans
Person
Sasha Banks
Person
Drew Gulak
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Paul Heyman
Person
Jimmy Uso
Person
Sami Zayn
Person
Kofi Kingston
Person
Pitbull
Person
Drew Mcintyre
ComicBook

(Photo) Cody Rhodes Left WrestleMania Backlash With Nasty Bruises on His Back

Cody Rhodes kicked off WWE's WrestleMania Backlash against Seth Rollins, the opponent he faced in his shocking WWE Return at WrestleMania. The two tore the house down and started off Backlash in style, and it's going to be difficult for any match on the card to top it. It did take a physical toll on Rhodes, as you can witness firsthand in a new photo shared on Twitter. The photo, which you can see below, shows Rhodes' back and face, and his back looks pretty rough after the back and forth with Rollins. You can check out the post below.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Top WWE Star Reportedly Written Off TV

The WWE roster is loaded with talent at the moment, but you never know when one of the company’s top stars may need to take some time off. On Sunday night Charlotte Flair dropped the SmackDown Women’s Championship to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash, and it looks like the title change was done to get Flair off TV for a while.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Time For A New Career: WWE Star Loses Her Job This Week On Monday Night Raw

Put it on the resume. There are a lot of ways to present a wrestler in WWE as there are several roles they can fill. What matters is finding the right fit for every wrestler and that can be rather difficult to do. Some wrestlers have strengths in certain areas and now one wrestler is going to be moved to another spot, where she happens to be rather skilled as well.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Roman Reigns Hints That He’s Leaving WWE

Roman Reigns has been one of WWE’s top stars for some time now, but he’s really taken his career to the next level ever since he embraced his Tribal Chief persona. However, there’s no telling how much longer his run at the top could last. On Saturday...
TRENTON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Smackdown#Wrestlemania#Wwe Backlash#Combat#Rk Bro#Cbs Sports
PWMania

WWE RAW Results – May 9, 2022

WWE RAW Results – May 9, 2022. – The post-WrestleMania Backlash edition of WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with a video looking at how The Bloodline defeated Drew McIntyre and RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro in last night’s six-man main event. We’re now live from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut as Jimmy Smith welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.
HARTFORD, CT
ComicBook

WWE Backlash: Fans Shocked At Pat McAfee's The Fiend Reference

When the WWE let Bray Wyatt loose, the fan wrestling community was stunned, with the masked superstar having yet to make a return to the wrestling world since leaving the company. Now, it seems that the Fiend was able to make a return at the latest Pay-Per-View event in quite the unorthodox way as Pat McAfee thought he spotted the demonic wrestler in the crowd, and fans are stunned at Bray Wyatt's mention. With Backlash already seeing Rhea Ripley joining Edge's dark faction in Judgement Day, Backlash has definitely been a dark one this year.
WWE
MLB

WWE star calls out Snoop, Mariah, 50 Cent before 1st pitch

If you dub yourself the Legit Boss, you better bring it when you throw out a first pitch. Even more so when the pitch is coming in your hometown of Boston and you call out Snoop Dogg, Mariah Carey and 50 Cent before climbing the mound. But WWE superstar Sasha...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
UPI News

Ronda Rousey becomes WWE SmackDown Women's Champion

May 9 (UPI) -- Ronda Rousey became the new SmackDown Women's Champion at WWE's WrestleMania Backlash event. Rousey won the title after defeating Charlotte Flair in a violent I Quit match on Sunday. The bout is won after one competitor forces the other one to say "I quit." The hard-hitting...
PROVIDENCE, RI
FanSided

Edge haircut on WWE Raw has wrestling fans feeling some type of way

Following WWE WrestleMania Backlash, Edge unveiled a new haircut, and wrestling fans shared their thoughts. WWE’s premium live event, WrestleMania Backlash, took place on Sunday, May 8. The card featured three rematches from WrestleMania 38, one of them being Edge vs. A.J. Styles. Much like at WWE’s biggest show of the year, Edge picked up the win, but not without some help from newest Judgment Day member, Rhea Ripley.
WWE
PWMania

Final Card For Tonight’s WWE WrestleMania Backlash

The WrestleMania Backlash Premium Live Event will take place tonight from the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island. Below is the final announced card:. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (c) Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Drew McIntyre and RAW...
PROVIDENCE, RI
stillrealtous.com

Alexa Bliss Returns, Sonya Deville Fired From WWE Official Job

Sonya Deville has been a WWE official for some time now, but this week she made her way out to the ring and Adam Pearce informed her that her contract had been terminated, and she would only be a WWE Superstar moving forward. Adam Pearce then introduced Sonya Deville’s mystery...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy