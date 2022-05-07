ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tolland council considers new location for Miracle League Field

By Ben Crnic / Journal Inquirer
 3 days ago

TOLLAND — After a presentation Thursday night from town engineer Chuck Eaton, the Town Council selected a preferred location in town where they would like a potential Miracle League baseball field for disabled children to be built.

However, no commitment to build or commit funds to the field has been made yet.

In a straw poll conducted at Thursday’s Town Council meeting, council members unanimously selected an area at the Cross Farms Recreation Complex at 167 Rhodes Road to be the best suited for the Miracle League field. The cost of building the field at this location is estimated at $907,700, according to an engineering study.

MIRACLE FIELD LOCATION

WHAT: The Town Council on Thursday selected the Cross Farms Recreation Complex as the preferred location to build a potential Miracle League baseball field for disabled children.

NEXT: The council will authorize Interim Town Manager Lisa Hancock to begin negotiations with the Miracle League group on an agreement to build the field. The town has not yet committed to funding or building the field.

The Miracle League field would serve as the primary playing ground for Challenger Little League, a subset of Tolland’s Little League that gives youth with physical and intellectual challenges in area towns a chance to play baseball. The field, which would be completely accessible, could also be used by other sports leagues or senior groups in town.

The council is set on Tuesday to authorize Interim Town Manager Lisa Hancock to begin negotiations with the Miracle League group to draft an agreement to build the field.

The presentation on Thursday was the result of an $11,330 engineering study on potential locations for the field that was authorized by the council in January. The town had contributed $5,330 of these funds, and the Miracle League organization kicked in the rest.

The study looked at the feasibility of building the field at several different parks and schools in town, including the Birch Grove Elementary School that had been the Miracle League’s original desired location. Despite this, council members said they preferred the Cross Farms site, given its amenities.

“I just love Cross Farms because it is a hub … everyone is there,” said Councilwoman Tammy Nuccio, who added that it includes needed facilities and is also surrounded by other commonly-used athletic fields, which would integrate the Miracle Field league into the community.

Mike Byam, a member of the Miracle League Committee that is leading the effort to build the field, said at Thursday’s meeting that the Cross Farms location would likely be “agreeable” for the Miracle League.

“We’re not tied to Birch Grove,” Byam added. He also said that cost, facility amenities, and ease of access would be important factors in the Miracle League’s decision to build at a certain location.

According to the engineering study, drawbacks of the proposed Cross Farms location include the need to clear trees, fill the area with soil to level it out, and potential wetlands in the area.

Benefits of the location are that it is next to accessible parking and would be adjacent to the Adam’s Adventure playground that is accessible for disabled children, the study said.

Tolland Soccer Club President Dave Garritt said Thursday that a major caveat with the Cross Farms location is that the parking situation there is “at critical mass” during busy days when games are held at other fields.

“The last thing you want to do is build a Miracle Field and have participants parking a mile away,” Garritt said. He added though that he would support the location if the parking situation was addressed, saying it would be “additive” to the community.

Eaton said that the town could likely figure out a fix to the overflowing parking if Cross Farms was the final selection for the location.

Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

