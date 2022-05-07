Toilet destroyed by lightning during storm in Oklahoma
By Joshua Hoggard
everythinglubbock.com
3 days ago
OKMULGEE, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — According to an old colloquialism, you should avoid taking a bath during a thunderstorm. Now, you should maybe question going in a bathroom during a thunderstorm altogether. Officials with the Okmulgee Fire Department in Okmulgee, Oklahoma said a lightning strike that...
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
Andrew Woolfolk, popularly known for being Earth, Wind & Fire's longtime saxophonist, has passed away at the age of 71; what was his cause of death?. Fellow bandmate Philip Bailey took to Instagram to confirm the tragic news and recalled their early years, saying they met in High School and quickly became friends and bandmates.
Heat and wind continue in Colorado on Wednesday, creating more critical fire danger in our state. Temperatures will climb to the upper 80s for much of the Front Range and eastern plains with gust between 35 to 40 mph possible.
Parts of southeastern Colorado will be knocking on the door of 100. Add in that strong wind, and we are very concerned about fire on Wednesday.
Thanks to these conditions, we have a Red Flag Warning on Wednesday that covers almost all of Colorado. Please don’t do anything that could spark a fire, even mowing your lawn with certain mowers can be an issue.
A cold front is set to race through our state, this cranks the wind even stronger and raises our temperatures. On Thursday behind that front, we are cooler with calmer wind. It won’t be calm by any means, but it will be a lot better than what we expect on Wednesday.
Comments / 0