Toilet destroyed by lightning during storm in Oklahoma

Heat and wind continue in Colorado on Wednesday, creating more critical fire danger in our state. Temperatures will climb to the upper 80s for much of the Front Range and eastern plains with gust between 35 to 40 mph possible. Parts of southeastern Colorado will be knocking on the door of 100. Add in that strong wind, and we are very concerned about fire on Wednesday. Thanks to these conditions, we have a Red Flag Warning on Wednesday that covers almost all of Colorado. Please don’t do anything that could spark a fire, even mowing your lawn with certain mowers can be an issue. A cold front is set to race through our state, this cranks the wind even stronger and raises our temperatures. On Thursday behind that front, we are cooler with calmer wind. It won’t be calm by any means, but it will be a lot better than what we expect on Wednesday.

DENVER, CO ・ 30 MINUTES AGO