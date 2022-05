For the past decade I’ve helped organize the Freddie Awards, frequently referred to as the “People’s Choice Awards” for airlines and hotels. It’s been three years since we were able to gather in person to hand out the awards and I was on hand two weeks ago in New Orleans. Shortly after the award ceremony ended and I spent a bit of time catching up with old friends I was sprinting off an airline flight trying to get to a track meet in time to see my daughter run. From there, life ensued and I’m just now getting the chance to sit down and think about this year’s winners. Before I left New Orleans I did discuss the winners on my podcast if you want to have a listen.

