ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

Bears outmatched in Game 1 vs. Pens, facing elimination

By Allie Berube
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qywBL_0fVl3xb100

WILKES BARRE, Pa. (WHTM) — Two weeks too many for the Hershey Bears who spent 12 days off before starting the Calder Cup Playoffs. Hershey fell 3-0 to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in Game 1 of the first round.

A sluggish performance, the Bears only managed three shots on goal in the first period. Tommy Nappier stopped all 23 Hershey shots to earn a shutout in his Calder Cup Playoff debut.

Hershey Bears look to set tone in Game 1 vs. Penguins

The Penguins carried the play in the first period, outshooting Hershey 15-3, and striking twice in a 31-second span to grab a 2-0 lead. Defenseman Will Reilly scored the game’s opening goal at 8:34 to give the Penguins the early advantage.

At 9:05, the Pens scored again as Alex Nylander tipped a Radim Zohorna shot through Copley and into the net. Zohorna’s shot from the deep slot hit Nylander’s right skate and changed directions to fool the Hershey netminder.

Where do the stuffed animals go after the Teddy Bear Toss?

The Bears went 0-for-3 on the power play, while Wilkes-Barre/Scranton was 1-for-2. The Penguins outshot the Bears, 31-23.

Hershey now faces a must win Game 2 at GIANT Center on Sunday to keep its season alive.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

Hershey Bears season ends in crushing Game 3 OT loss

(WHTM) – It doesn’t get tougher than an overtime game-winner to close the book on your season. The Hershey Bears trailed 3-1 with under two minutes remaining in their season before two crunch time goals tied us up at 3 with just under a minute to play. First, it was Garrett Pilon’s goal with 1:35 […]
HERSHEY, PA
ClutchPoints

NHL Playoffs Odds: Rangers vs. Penguins Game 4 prediction, odds and pick – 5/9/2022

The New York Rangers and Pittsburgh Penguins are set to square off for Game 4 of their first-round playoff series. This has been one of the best matchups in the first round of the NHL Playoffs, with some closely contested games including a triple-overtime thriller in Game 1. As it stands, the Penguins hold a 2-1 series lead over the Rangers, who will be looking to steal a win on the road before the series returns to New York. We’re back with our NHL odds series with a Rangers-Penguins prediction and pick.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hershey, PA
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Hershey, PA
Sports
ClutchPoints

Penguins’ onslaught in Game 3 exposes disturbing Igor Shesterkin trend

For the second time in their series against the New York Rangers, the Pittsburgh Penguins have managed to find the back of the net at least four times after destroying the Rangers in a 7-4 Game 3 victory at home Saturday night. New York netminder Igor Shesterkin, widely considered the best goalie this season, was broken down by the Penguins, who scored four goals right out of the gate to go up 4-1 at the end of the first period.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Penguins Rule Out Three Players for Game 4 vs. Rangers

The Pittsburgh Penguins will be without three key players in Game 4 against the New York Rangers. Head coach Mike Sullivan confirmed Rickard Rakell and Brian Dumoulin will not be available for the Pens. Both Rakell and Dumoulin have not played since Game 1. Rakell left early after taking a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
abc27 News

Who’s running for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania?

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Republican Pat Toomey’s Senate seat is up for grabs and the list of candidates who want to fill it is set for the general primary on May 17. Ahead of voting day, abc27 has compiled a list to help decipher who’s who in the 2022 race. Tuesday, March 15, marks the official […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Radim Zohorna
Yardbarker

Ilya Samsonov ‘close to crying’ from Capitals fans ‘Sammy’ chants

The Washington Capitals made a change in net for Game 3, as Ilya Samsonov got the start against the Florida Panthers. Samsonov proved Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette right for the switch by stopping 29 of 30 shots. The Capitals’ offense picked up on Samsonov’s energy to rout the Panthers...
NHL
abc27 News

Abortion rights may rest on governor’s races in some states

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — All four leading Republicans in Pennsylvania’s governor’s race have vowed to ban abortion if given the chance. In Georgia, one top Republican candidate for governor wants to outlaw all abortions. The sitting Republican governor is backed by the anti-abortion lobby, but refuses to clarify his position. And in Michigan, all but one of […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hershey Bears#Outmatched#Penguin#Whtm#Calder Cup Playoff#Pens#Copley#Wilkes Barre Scranton
abc27 News

Pens chase Shesterkin again, topple Rangers 7-2 for 3-1 lead

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Igor Shesterkin toyed with the Pittsburgh Penguins during the regular season. The New York Rangers’ goaltender even waved Sidney Crosby and company off the ice following a shutout victory in early April. Fast forward a month and Shesterkin’s swagger is suddenly gone. So, seemingly, is the Vezina Trophy favorite’s confidence. Getting pulled […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
abc27 News

Police search for suspect connected to armed robbery in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Spring Garden police continue to search for a suspect who is wanted for robbing a man of his cellphone after displaying a handgun near York College. Kylee Davenport, of York, is to be charged as an adult for robbery and related offenses. The robbery took place on Tuesday, April 26, and […]
YORK, PA
abc27 News

Penguins look to clinch series win against the Rangers

Pittsburgh Penguins (46-25-11, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (52-24-6, second in the Metropolitan Division) New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -135, Penguins +113; over/under is 6 NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Penguins lead series 3-1 BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins look to clinch the first round of the NHL […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NewsBreak
Sports
abc27 News

Flyers GM Fletcher wants to find right fit in new coach

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers need a new coach. And they need to get younger. Find more talent. Spark interest in a sagging fanbase. Oh, is that it? It’s just the start of the long list of what promises to be a long offseason for the Flyers after what was on the short list […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27 News

Harrisburg man in police-style uniform arrested for robbery

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Police arrested a suspect on Sunday morning connected to a reported robbery by a male wearing a police-style uniform including external body armor, loaded pistol magazines, pepper spray, handcuffs, and a badge. In the area of North 7th and Maclay Streets, the suspect, later identified as Rancel Penalver, entered […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Vicky White, Casey White in custody after pursuit in Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Currently, we are on scene of a heavy emergency response presence near the intersection of Baumgart Road. First responders have surrounded an over-turned vehicle. U.S. Marshalls are on scene. Our sister station FOX59 has confirmed through multiple law enforcement sources that the search for the escapee and jailer ended in Evansville.
EVANSVILLE, IN
abc27 News

abc27 News

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy