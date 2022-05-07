Bears outmatched in Game 1 vs. Pens, facing elimination
WILKES BARRE, Pa. (WHTM) — Two weeks too many for the Hershey Bears who spent 12 days off before starting the Calder Cup Playoffs. Hershey fell 3-0 to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in Game 1 of the first round.
A sluggish performance, the Bears only managed three shots on goal in the first period. Tommy Nappier stopped all 23 Hershey shots to earn a shutout in his Calder Cup Playoff debut.Hershey Bears look to set tone in Game 1 vs. Penguins
The Penguins carried the play in the first period, outshooting Hershey 15-3, and striking twice in a 31-second span to grab a 2-0 lead. Defenseman Will Reilly scored the game’s opening goal at 8:34 to give the Penguins the early advantage.
At 9:05, the Pens scored again as Alex Nylander tipped a Radim Zohorna shot through Copley and into the net. Zohorna’s shot from the deep slot hit Nylander’s right skate and changed directions to fool the Hershey netminder.Where do the stuffed animals go after the Teddy Bear Toss?
The Bears went 0-for-3 on the power play, while Wilkes-Barre/Scranton was 1-for-2. The Penguins outshot the Bears, 31-23.
Hershey now faces a must win Game 2 at GIANT Center on Sunday to keep its season alive.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
