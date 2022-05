ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Police Department (APD) is asking the public to be on the lookout for a man who was last seen on May 7. Roderick Oneal, 36, of Texas, was reported missing by his mother after he was last seen on Saturday. APD says Oneal, who is mentally challenged, traveled with his mother from Texas to Asheville to attend a graduation in the area. They were staying in the 500 block of Bulldog Drive, and it was in that area that he was last seen on May 7.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 7 HOURS AGO