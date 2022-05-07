ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Trump rallies for Oz in Pennsylvania, calls his challenger ‘more Toomey than he is MAGA’

By Caroline Vakil
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago

Former President Trump on Friday traveled to Pennsylvania to rally for Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz, giving the celebrity doctor a boost less than two weeks ahead of the Republican primary.

Speaking in Greenberg, Pa., Trump likened Oz to himself, telling the crowd “Dr. Oz has led an enormously successful career on television, and now he’s running to save our country, just like I do.”

“From the radical left, lunatics and maniacs, Dr. Oz is a man who truly believes in Make America Great Again or the MAGA movement,” he added.

The former president used the venue to tout his Tuesday Republican primary successes, in which all 22 of his endorsed candidates in Ohio and Indiana won their respective primary races.

He spotlighted venture capitalist J.D. Vance, who won the Ohio Republican Senate primary earlier this week and also came out to rally for Oz on Friday.

“We endorsed J.D., and he was like a rocket ship,” Trump said, referring to the Senate candidate’s trajectory after the former president’s endorsement. “He’s going to be around for a long, long time politically, in my opinion, very smart. And he is the one that can win, and he will win. He will win in Ohio. J.D. Vance, good man. Good man. He really stepped forward.”

Trump also took aim at former hedge fund CEO Dave McCormick, Oz’s primary challenger in the Senate race, saying he is similar to Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), who is retiring from the upper chamber after his current term and was one of the seven Republican senators to vote to convict Trump last year.

“So, I don’t know David well, and he may be a nice guy, but he’s not MAGA. He’s not MAGA. He’s more Toomey than he is MAGA,” Trump said.

Trump also claimed that McCormick sought the former president’s endorsement so badly that he hired those with close ties to Trump.

“David’s another one, in all fairness, and he will say this, he fought hard for it. He wanted it. He hired almost every person that worked anywhere. If anybody was within 200 miles of me, he hired them,” Trump claimed. “But he did want my endorsement very badly, but I just couldn’t do it. I couldn’t do it.”

The former president also took a swipe at actor Alec Baldwin over his accidental shooting incident on the set of the movie “Rust” that ultimately left a cinematographer dead and the film’s director injured.

“Hey, by the way, Alec Baldwin, did he pull the trigger? No, I think he’s a sick person. I mean I’ve watched him, he’s a psycho. Something happened. That’s a strange deal,” he said.

Friday’s rally came against the backdrop of a briefing that former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held earlier in the day in which he referred to McCormick as a “patriot” while claiming that Oz maintained ties with Turkey’s government.

Pennsylvania’s Republican Senate primary is May 17.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indiana, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Indiana State
State
Ohio State
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Ohio Township, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Toomey
Person
Alec Baldwin
Person
Mehmet Oz
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Pompeo
The Independent

Voices: Marjorie Taylor Greene is finally facing some consequences. Her insurrectionist friends might soon, too

This week, Marjorie Taylor Greene finally faced some consequences for her support of the January 6 insurrection. Free Speech for People, an election and campaign finance reform organization, brought a lawsuit on behalf of state voters. They argued that Greene’s comments and actions violate the 14th Amendment, which holds that anyone “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” is barred from running for federal or state office. Greene is implicated in the planning of the event that became the riot, and has also defended the insurrection in the recent past, saying it was in line with the Declaration of Independence’s call to...
POLITICS
The Independent

Can Trump run again in the 2024 election?

Donald Trump made history in becoming the first president in US history to be impeached twice by the House of Representatives. But while losing to Joe Biden in November 2020 may have dented the one-term president’s pride and fuelled 18-months of lies about rigged ballot boxes, it now seems almost certain that Mr Trump will run again for the White House in 2024.Mr Trump has not stopped fundraising since moving from Washington DC to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, amassing a war chest of well over $100m with which he can help boost Republicans who backed his “Big Lie”...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Trump-endorsed candidate removed from ballot by her own party after being dubbed a carpetbagger

The Tennessee Republican Party has kicked three candidates off the ballot in the race for the new Fifth Congressional District, including a candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Morgan Ortagus, Baxter Lee, and Robby Starbuck were removed from the ballot after a vote by the GOP’s executive committee, Tennessee Republican Chairman Scott Golden said on Tuesday, according to the Nashville Tennessean. Last week, Republican officials said that challenges had been filed against the three candidates, leading to a technical removal from the ballot in accordance with party bylaws. Ms Ortagus, who has Mr Trump’s backing after serving as...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris shunned Biden and decided NOT to appear in a video with him about student loan forgiveness because she didn't want to become the 'face' of the response with progressive Democrats calling to wipe all debts

Vice President Kamala Harris reportedly backed out of appearing in a video with President Biden on student loan forgiveness, not wanting to become the public face of a matter on which the administration was unlikely to satisfy progressives. In early April, Harris' office began collaborating with Biden's on a video...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Fox News

Joe Biden won't run in 2024

President Joe Biden reportedly told former President Barack Obama he will run for re-election. It doesn’t matter what Biden tells anyone today. What matters is what is about to happen in November. In a little over six months, Republicans will likely win the House and the Senate. As important...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Joe Manchin endorses a REPUBLICAN: West Virginia Democrat slams Trump-backed lawmaker in his own state and backs his opponent as he intervenes in GOP primary battle with TV ad bashing Biden's Build Back Better plan

Democrat Senator Joe Manchin is crossing the aisle to weigh in on a fierce GOP primary race in his home state of West Virginia. The centrist Democrat appeared in a Friday campaign ad attacking Donald Trump-backed House Rep. Alex Mooney, instead appearing to endorse his challenger, Rep. David McKinley. He...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

The Hill

558K+
Followers
68K+
Post
421M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy