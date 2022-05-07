“RESIST” with graffitied Handmaid’s Tale found on I-10 overpass

EL PASO, TX ( KTSM ) – A graffiti mural with the words “RESIST” was found painted under the Sunland Park & I-10 exchange in West El Paso.

The several feet tall letters are alongside a depiction of a Handmaid from the popular show and best-selling novel The Handmaid’s Tale.

The method of dress and the phrase are associated with protests against various issues dealing with women’s rights and body autonomy.

Both the novel and the show take place in a dystopian version of the United States, after a brutal government comes to power and strips women of their rights and forces them into subservient roles, ranging from maids and household attendants to surrogate, forced birth mothers for high-ranking officials.

In light of the recent leak of the Supreme Court’s potential overturning of Roe v. Wade, the style and method of dress in the show have returned as protest icons.





