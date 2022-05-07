ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

“RESIST” with graffitied Handmaid’s Tale found on I-10 overpass

KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DZyL6_0fVl2wg500

EL PASO, TX ( KTSM ) – A graffiti mural with the words “RESIST” was found painted under the Sunland Park & I-10 exchange in West El Paso.

The several feet tall letters are alongside a depiction of a Handmaid from the popular show and best-selling novel The Handmaid’s Tale.

The method of dress and the phrase are associated with protests against various issues dealing with women’s rights and body autonomy.

Both the novel and the show take place in a dystopian version of the United States, after a brutal government comes to power and strips women of their rights and forces them into subservient roles, ranging from maids and household attendants to surrogate, forced birth mothers for high-ranking officials.

In light of the recent leak of the Supreme Court’s potential overturning of Roe v. Wade, the style and method of dress in the show have returned as protest icons.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kDW3P_0fVl2wg500

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 2

Related
KLST/KSAN

Funeral arrangements announced for Belton High School student

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – Funeral arrangements for the Belton High School student who was fatally stabbed have been arranged. Jose “Joe” Ramirez passed away at the age of 18 on Wednesday. Funeral arrangements are being done by Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton, located at 5431 West U.S. Highway 190. According to […]
BELTON, TX
KLST/KSAN

2 killed in 2 crashes involving multiple juveniles

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) — Two juveniles were killed following two separate crashes Saturday, according to the Louisiana State Police Troop E. The first crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. in Sabine Parish and claimed the life of 11-year-old Saylor Gatti of Zwolle. An initial investigation revealed Gatti was driving a UTV westbound on JaBush Road when […]
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KLST/KSAN

Belton High School plans on resuming classes on Monday May 9th

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – Belton High School will remain closed on Friday as the Tiger community continues to grieve Tuesday’s tragic situation. This decision is based on feedback from students, staff, and parents. The school will resume normal operations on Monday, May 9.  “We know that schools can’t function if students and staff don’t […]
BELTON, TX
Reuters

U.S. teens recruited to drive migrants from Mexican border

SUNLAND PARK, N.M., April 11 (Reuters) - Seventeen-year-old Santi sits in his car outside shops in Sunland Park, New Mexico, watching a pulsing blue dot on his mobile telephone. Human smugglers have hired him to pick up migrants here, less than a mile from the Mexican border, and take them...
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
El Paso, TX
Entertainment
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
thecentersquare.com

Texas sheriff: Mexican cartels preparing for massive human smuggling operation

(The Center Square) – As the Biden administration moves forward with ending Title 42 enforcement, Mexican cartels and their operatives are making preparations to move a massive amount of illegal immigrants, Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd told The Center Square in an exclusive interview. Boyd calls the migrants "modern-day...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Constitution#I 10#Handmaid#Graffiti#Overpass#Ktsm#The Supreme Court#The Apple App Store#The Google Play Store#Americans
The Independent

Satellite captures wildfires raging outside Santa Fe as New Mexico declares emergency

New Mexico is under a state of emergency after more than a dozen wildfires were reported over the weekend, including near the cities of Santa Fe and Albuquerque.Satellite imagery on Monday showed sizeable blazes in the Santa Fe National Forest, trailing massive smoke clouds.On Saturday, that forest fire, named the Calf Canyon Fire, had merged with the Hermits Peak Fire, The Associated Press reported, burning across 84 square miles. By Monday, the fires were 12 per cent contained, according to InciWeb, a government fire database, with the fire expected to grow over the day.AP reported that 20 wildfires in...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Amazon
Washington Examiner

Mexico pulls security forces from heavy-hit Texas border town

EAGLE PASS, Texas — The strong show of force that Mexican military and federal police displayed at the border last week in an effort to deter illegal migration was short-lived, as all signs of security forces have since vanished. Mexican vehicles put on a show at the border Thursday...
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Identified: Texas National Guard soldier who presumably drowned in the Rio Grande River is 22-year-old Bishop Evans who died trying to save two migrants suspected of drug trafficking – and his body still isn't recovered

The Texas National Guard soldier who died trying to save alleged drug smugglers in the Rio Grande River was identified Sunday as Specialist Bishop E. Evans, 22, from Arlington, Texas. The search is still underway for Evans' body after he presumably drowned Friday after jumping in the water diving Texas...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Denton Record-Chronicle

Mexico: Rail link worth billions won’t go through Texas after Abbott used trade as ‘political tool’

SANTA TERESA, N.M. — The Mexican government said it intends to shift long-range plans to build a trade railway connection worth billions of dollars from Texas to New Mexico in the wake of Gov. Greg Abbott’s stepped-up border inspections last month, which were widely criticized as being financially damaging and may now leave a lasting impact on relations between Texas and its No. 1 trading partner.
TRAFFIC
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
747K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy