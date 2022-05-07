ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okmulgee, OK

Toilet destroyed by lightning during storm in Oklahoma

By Joshua Hoggard
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago
OKMULGEE, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — According to an old colloquialism, you should avoid taking a bath during a thunderstorm. Now, you should maybe question going in a bathroom during a thunderstorm altogether.

Officials with the Okmulgee Fire Department in Okmulgee, Oklahoma said a lightning strike that hit an apartment building caused serious damage to a toilet in one of the units.

During a recent wave of severe weather that generated an EF-3 tornado in Lockett, Texas and tornado warnings across Texoma, the city of Okmulgee, Oklahoma saw several strong storms pass over their city.

According to Okmulgee FD Chief Dewayne Hurt, the department responded to reports of a lightning strike at Oxford Apartments in the 1500 block of North Okmulgee Avenue on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they located the apartment and observed lightning had struck the roof.

Chief Hurt said the lightning hit the exhaust fan and extended down into the bathroom and struck the toilet. He said the fan was destroyed and the toilet bowl was severely damaged.

According to authorities, there was still a small fire in the insulation firefighters still had to extinguish.

Chief Hurt said there was a slightly burned rafter in the attic where fire officials believe the lightning originally struck.

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

