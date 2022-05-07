ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

RIDOH: Gov candidate’s COVID testing company drew 100+ complaints

By Kim Kalunian, Eli Sherman
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eKlaJ_0fVl2m6300

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health said it received more than 100 complaints about Doctors Test Centers (DTC), a company founded by a gubernatorial hopeful that ran COVID testing services at multiple sites across the state.

DTC was founded early in the pandemic by GOP candidate for governor Ashley Kalus and her husband, Jeffrey Weinzweig. In July, the Illinois-based company secured a nearly $8 million state contract.

Ultimately, the state decided not to renew DTC’s contract when it expired at the end of January, a split that happened so acrimoniously , a police officer wound up filing a report on the dispute as the two sides threatened each other with legal action. The two sides are currently in mediation .

While declining to release specific complaints, Joseph Wendelken, a spokesperson for RIDOH, described the nature of the complaints made against DTC more broadly to 12 News.

“We received more than a hundred complaints about issues including testing sites closing early, long waits at testing sites, improper disposal of hazardous material, staff not changing gloves between swabs on different patients, staff not wearing masks, missing results and people not receiving results in a timely manner, and a general experience of poor customer service,” Wendelken wrote in an email.

The number and nature of complaints was first reported by the Providence Journal. RIDOH provided the information to the paper the day before Kalus joined the five Democrats vying for governor in their first in-person candidates’ forum.

“My workers risked their lives and I find using this for a political thing to be disgraceful,” Kalus told reporters after the forum concluded.

Kalus defended their work and noted they administered more than 400,000 tests, saying the number of complaints was comparatively tiny.

“We did good work,” she said. “And I left my children as a frontline healthcare worker to help Rhode Islanders.”

While Wendelken said the number of complaints against DTC “exceeded what we received about other vendors’ testing sites, and raised concerns about the customer service experience Rhode Islanders were getting,” he also said it would be too complicated to provide a comparison showing how many complaints were filed against other vendors during the same time.

When asked Thursday about the complaints , interim RIDOH Director Dr. Jim McDonald characterized the number as “substantial.”

“I’ll just put it this way,” he said. “We really want the best service for the people of Rhode Island. We like the best testing.”

He added, “You know one of the things I look at, too, when we deal with contractors is: are we getting along ok? And sometimes it’s just not a great fit, and I’ve got to be honest with you, with Doctors Testing Center [sic] it just wasn’t the best fit for us.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 4

doug mollo
3d ago

To be totally transparent why wouldn’t you release how many complaints the other vendors had so we can judge for ourselves if this was political. I’m sure it’s not hard to come up with those numbers.

Reply
2
Jean Barnes
3d ago

why were you released this just before they have a governor togetherness or whatever you want to call in it and why didn't you mention it before on the news why wait you think all your other covid places with 100% active there was no problems they was problems I know that we couldn't even get in we can get an appointment so I don't know what the problem is is it because she's a Republican

Reply
2
Related
ABC6.com

COVID-19 hospitalizations rising in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – This past week, 81 people with COVID-19 were admitted into Rhode Island Hospitals. That’s a 25% increase from the week before. However, many at-home test results aren’t always reported to the state. Owner of Matt’s Local Pharmacy, Matthew Olivier, told ABC6 the majority...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Government
Providence, RI
Health
Providence, RI
Coronavirus
City
Providence, RI
State
Rhode Island State
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Doctors Test Centers#Dtc#Gop#The Providence Journal
Indy100

A map of everywhere marijuana is legalized in the US

Every year on April 20th, otherwise known as 4/20, reminds people around the US to celebrate marijuana, but it is also a reminder that the drug, although widely spoken about, is not recreationally legal in most states. According to Statista, recreational use of marijuana is legal in 18 states while medicinal use is legal in 37 states. We've come a long way since California made medical marijuana legal in 1996 and Colorado and Washington made recreational marijuana use legal in 2012.Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Washington D.C., Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
thecentersquare.com

Democrats not happy with 4/20 medical marijuana hearing

(The Center Square) – Next week’s hearing on a medical marijuana program for the state has already upset many of the Democrats at the Wisconsin Capitol who’ve pushed for legal marijuana in the state for years. The Senate Committee on Insurance, Licensing and Forestry on Monday scheduled...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WTOP

Hogan signs new law raising minimum marriage age in Maryland

Gov. Larry Hogan signed more than 100 pieces of legislation into law Thursday, including raising the legal age to marry in Maryland. The new law raising Maryland’s minimum marriage age from 15 to 17, and gives underage brides and grooms extra hoops to jump through before they can tie the knot.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

After House approval of bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, attention turns to Senate

WASHINGTON – The House earlier this month passed a bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, and now the focus shifts to the Senate to see if the Democratic majority passes similar legislation.  The House bill was approved on April 1 by a 220-204 margin, with three Republicans voting in favor and two Democrats voting against it. The […] The post After House approval of bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, attention turns to Senate appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CONGRESS & COURTS
PennLive.com

With drug overdoses soaring, more states legalize fentanyl testing strips

With time running out in the 2022 legislative session, Georgia lawmakers took up a bill to regulate raw milk. An amendment suddenly got tacked onto the House version of the bill, although the new wording had nothing to do with dairy. The language called for legalizing the use of strips that test drugs for fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid fueling a wave of fatal overdoses across Georgia and the U.S.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy