Los Angeles County, CA

Bear stuck in Magic Mountain parking lot rescued by Fire Department

By Caleb Lunetta
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA bear was rescued by the Los Angeles County Fire Department on Thursday after the wild animal had somehow wandered onto the Six Flags Magic Mountain back lot and gotten stuck between two shipping containers. The bear was...

Flakiss Flakiss
3d ago

poor animals... no place to go we keep destroying their environment.... 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬...

