Hurricanes defenseman simmering over Antti Raanta injury, collision with David Pastrnak

Pyotr Kochetkov played well enough to give the Carolina Hurricanes a chance to win Friday night, but the lingering resentment over the David Pastrnak hit that knocked Antti Raanta out of Wednesday’s game and thrust the rookie goalie into the spotlight continues to simmer.

Hurricanes defenseman Brendan Smith didn’t have a problem with the hard hit from Connor Clifton that left him with four stitches on the bridge of his nose in Friday’s 4-2 loss in Game 3, but he still had a problem with Pastrnak running into Raanta in Game 2.

“We’re supposed to take care of goalies, and that’s around the league,” Smith said. “That’s every goalie in the league. I’m going to put my foot in my mouth but I guess I can’t help it. (Raanta’s) foot is still in the crease. That’s where I have a problem. There’s times where it’s iffy, when the goalie comes out and there’s like a collision, I think we saw one — Jordan (Staal) tonight, that happens.

“When the goalie’s still in the crease, I find that difficult. And then watching it, I find it difficult. … That’s my No. 1 — I can get hit, whatever, but I do think goalies have to be protected. I’m not sure (Raanta) was.”

Pastrnak collided with Raanta as the goalie tried to play the puck, bloodying the goalie’s mouth and bringing Kochetkov into the game. Afterward, Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour accused the Bruins of deliberately running his goalies, which Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy denied, noting the Bruins were on a power play at the time of the Pastrnak hit.

Raanta was healthy enough to dress as Kochetkov’s backup in Friday loss, but the matter remains far from settled. Earlier Friday, Pastrnak told reporters at Boston’s morning skate that “whoever thinks I tried to injure (Raanta) obviously doesn’t understand hockey.” That didn’t sit well with Smith.

“It’s unfortunate. I’m not going to get into too much detail, but it’s unfortunate what has happened with our goalies, especially to lose (Raanta) early,” Smith said. “Whether I think it’s intentional or not doesn’t matter, because nobody cares what I think. It is tough. I think (Kochetkov) has done a great job stepping in and we have faith and trust in him.”

Kochetkov stopped 24 shots in the loss, but two of Boston’s goals were scored on the power play and one on a short-handed odd-man rush.