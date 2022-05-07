ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two killed after small plane crashes in Marin Headlands

By Alex Baker
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two people were found dead at a crash site after a small airplane went down in the Marin Headlands Friday afternoon, according to a tweet from the Golden Gate National Park Service . An emergency beacon was activated for a small aircraft at 2:15 p.m. on Friday. A search determined the crash site to be on a backcountry ridge north of Conzelman Road, away from roads and trails, the tweet stated.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the aircraft as a single-engine Vans RV-10 in a statement to KRON4. The plane crashed in the Golden Gate National Recreation Area, northwest of the Golden Gate Bridge, at approximately 2:40 p.m. local time.

There were two people on board. Both were found deceased at the crash site. Visitor access to the Marin Headlands or traffic are not affected at this time, according to the Park Service. The crash site is closed for the investigation and the area is obscured by fog, the Park Service tweeted.

An interagency team including the National Park Service, the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Bureau is leading the investigation. The NTSB is in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates, the FAA told KRON4.

“After investigators verify the aircraft registration number at the scene, the FAA will release it,” the FAA told KRON4. The information will be released, usually on the next business day, on this website: asias.faa.gov/

Neither agency involved in the investigation identified people involved in aircraft accidents. First responders are asking people to avoid the area.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

